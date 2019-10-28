5 Dream Feuds For Finn Balor in NXT

Jake Jeremy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 834 // 28 Oct 2019, 17:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor NXT

NXT Superstar Finn Balor recently shocked the WWE audience by seemingly turning heel and attacking Johnny Gargano on this week's NXT on USA Network.

The inaugural Universal Champion joined both Tommaso Ciampa and Gargano in-ring in the closing segment of the show to face off against the Undisputed Era. Balor then hit a hellacious Pele Kick on Gargano to signify that he had turned against arguably NXT's biggest babyface.

Balor then appeared on WWE Backstage this week and declared simply that "The Prince is Back." In a previous wrestling life, Finn Balor was known as Prince Devitt, the 'ace' of New Japan's Bullet Club faction. Balor was one of the founding members of the group, alongside Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale and WWE's Gallows and Anderson. The original incarnation of the group looked to bring 'westernised' professional wrestling to the more traditional Japanese fans. This involved dirty heel tactics, disqualifications, 'ref bumps' and weapons being brought into play. These sort of shenanigans helped to establish the then new Bullet Club team as hated heels in Japan's biggest promotion.

When Balor first appeared in NXT he was positioned as a huge babyface star teaming alongside Hideo Itami (now KENTA in New Japan). The 'Demon' character that Balor developed on the NXT brand helped him to stand out in a crowded marketplace of outstanding performers who weren't maybe as proficient on the microphone as some others. With Balor now changing up his act and reverting to the 'Prince' character that we saw in New Japan he will be able to flex his promo muscles and start to really add a new dimension to his character beyond the special 'Demon' appearances that we saw at Takeover and big WWE PPV events.

With that in mind we'll be looking at the Top 5 Dream Feuds for Finn Balor in NXT now that he has 'switched sides' and more likely to face off against some of NXT's biggest babyface competitors.

1 / 6 NEXT