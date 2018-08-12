5 opponents from the men's roster for Ronda Rousey

Nithin Joseph FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.03K // 12 Aug 2018, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rousey has taken down one man, so can she take down the rest?

Ever since her debut match at WrestleMania 34, Ronda Rousey has been the hottest topic of conversation in the wrestling world. The doubts people had over her ability to transition into wrestling were completely quelled when she physically dismantled the power couple of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, one could argue that the only reason Rousey was able to shine during the match was due to the presence of a seasoned veteran like Kurt Angle.

While that may be true, no one can take away the fact that Ronda Rousey was very capable of handling herself in the squared circle, even when she was face to face with 'The Game' Triple H.

In fact, Rousey proved her metal when many thought her incapable of facing off against someone the likes of Triple H, and to the shock of many Rousey almost dominated the Cerebral Assassin in the ring. She may be entangled in a feud with Alexa Bliss right now, but the question arises as to whether or not she could take on some of the male talents.

Realistically, the idea of Rousey taking on some of the highfliers or powerhouses of the WWE is highly unlikely. However, it wouldn't be beyond anyone's imagination to think about it.

So without further delay, here are five dream male opponents that we would love to see face Ronda Rousey.

#5 Braun Strowman

Strowman is good friends with Rousey's opponent Alexa Bliss

This pick most likely has nothing to do with the wrestling or technical aspect of sports entertainment, but rather the stories the promotion could come up with. Strowman is obviously a 'big' man when compared to Rousey.

However, it would make for an interesting 'David vs. Goliath' storyline, which would epically end with a prevailing Rousey. Not only would such a matchup be physical, but it would also bring up a comical aspect if Strowman was to act unconcerned by the threat of the Badest Woman on the Planet. The two even have a backstory, what with Strowman's relationship with Alexa Bliss.

It would be an epic battle, with Strowman reluctantly fighting with Ronda Rousey in order to maintain his reputation with the feisty Alexa Bliss. It would make for some amazing backstage angles and some hilarious promos between the three.

Of course, there are a couple of hitches with this plan, the main one being Strowman's popularity with the WWE Universe. Therefore, realistically Strowman would not be able to lose this bout, but one can dream.

1 / 5 NEXT