5 Dream matches fans could potentially witness in WWE

A match WWE fans never thought would happen

Since its inception, WWE NXT has afforded arguably the best wrestling content. Although separate from the main roster, it has been able to shine. Nevertheless, it leaves unanswered questions. What would happen in a crossover event? Could the WWE Champion face the NXT Champion? This notion is a hot topic. However, recently it could become a reality.

During an interview recently, Triple H made an interesting statement, "we’ve seen guys come down and work in NXT before, or move over and work with Vince. That’s not beyond the realm of possibility if someone wants to do it.”, (Ringside News, 2018). What does this mean?

Essentially, it leaves fans open to speculation. However, it has improved optimism for future of wrestling in WWE. Moreover, it generates intrigue. Therefore, it would be interesting to explore options for crossover matches. Let's explore them!

#5 Finn Balor vs Aleister Black

Could Aleister Black help elevate Finn Balor once again?

In recent years Finn Balor has lacked championship success. During SummerSlam 2016, Balor secured victory over Seth Rollins. He became the first ever Universal Champion. He performed in his Demon Moniker, see video below. However, following his victory Balor announced he was injured, thus relinquishing the title. After a period of recovery, he returned.

Presently on the Raw brand, Balor has been reasonably successful. Albeit he has yet earned a championship. Furthermore, he is owed a rematch for the Universal Championship. However, with Brock Lesnar rarely appearing this rematch seems distant. Perhaps the closest Balor has gotten to his rematch, was at Money in the Bank recently. Who would work well with Balor?

Currently Aleister Black is the NXT Champion. Once known as Tommy End, the Netherlands born wrestler has been dominating. Similar to Balor, Black has a macabre character, see the video. Regardless, of their similarities, both have excellent ring presence and skill. However, Black has solid direction from WWE writers at present. Something Balor seems to be lacking.

Balor and Black are both excellent performers and will have investment from WWE. However, fans wonder what could happen if they faced off? Being on separate brands causes issues with a matchup. However, with constant call-ups the future is uncertain. Could this match ever happen? It would certainly benefit both parties.