5 Dream matches for Big Cass on SmackDown

Wouldn't it be wonderful to see Big Cass going up against these wrestlers on the blue brand?

Big Cass is an outstanding athlete

Big Cass is certainly the most trending superstar in the WWE right now. He shocked the entire WWE Universe when he insulted and attacked Daniel Bryan. Big Cass is 7' ft. tall and fears none. He has annihilated other wrestlers like Big Show, Enzo Amore, and several others.

Previously he competed in NXT and he impressed everyone. Later, he was drafted to RAW in 2016. He suffered several injuries and was out of action for quite some time. He returned to Smackdown earlier this year, and now he appears to be in the best shape of his life.

Cass is an extremely talented player and has the potential to deliver outstanding competitions. He along with Enzo Amore formed a marvelous tag team and competed in several Tag Team matches. Later he competed in single's competition and proved to the world that he was a tough contender to beat.

Even though he has been in the WWE for quite some time, he is yet to face some of the best wrestlers on SmackDown.

Below is a list of such players whom Big Cass is yet to compete against, and, if these matches occur, it would be a dream contest for sure.

#5 Big Cass vs John Cena

Cass vs Cena would be nothing short of an explosion

The name 'John Cena' does not require any introduction. Cena is a living legend and is perhaps the greatest pro-wrestling performer to have ever stepped in the WWE. He is a sixteen-times World Champion and has delivered several jaw-dropping performances over the years. While Cena has defeated several World Champions, he has never competed against someone like Big Cass.

Big Cass, on the contrary, is yet to make a major impression for himself in the WWE. There could not be any better opportunity for him, if he faces John Cena in a single's match, and goes on to defeat him.

Cass versus Cena would be an unbelievable encounter. Big Cass is young, energetic and is hungry for competitions. Cena, on the other hand, has years of experience and could utilize all of that against Cass. Cena is a free agent and can choose to compete on either RAW or SmackDown. Thus, a match between these two players is surely a possibility and it would be a dream match without a doubt.