5 Dream matches for Jinder Mahal on RAW

Jinder Mahal's Dream matches for the entire WWE Universe.

Mahal is a former WWE Champion

Jinder Mahal is undoubtedly the most trending Superstar on WWE today. He is one of the best heels that the WWE has witnessed in recent times. Mahal shocked the entire world when he defeated Randy Orton and became the WWE Champion. Since then, Mahal seems unstoppable.

Mahal looks to be in the best shape of his life currently. He is getting way more cheers than any other 'face' in the company. He headlined WrestleMania 34 and won the United States Champion. He has faced and defeated several players in WWE.

However, there are still many quality wrestlers whom Mahal is yet to face. If he competes against any of these players, it would be a dream match for sure. Below is the list of five such players.

#5 Jinder Mahal vs Elias

This will be a main-event match

Elias is the best performer RAW is having at present. His on-screen charisma, combined with his musical performances on stage, have set him apart from the rest of the roster. The way he makes the entire WWE chants 'Walk With Elias' is commendable. Elias has defeated topmost wrestlers like John Cena and Braun Strauman and is hungry for more competitions.

Similarly, Jinder Mahal is also doing an outstanding job as a villain. He has proved it to the world that he is a world-class athlete and has lots of potential in him. Therefore, a match between Elias and Jinder Mahal would be a brilliant idea.

Both these players have huge fan followings across the world, and the WWE Universe would be in a fix as whom would they support. This match can headline several main-events and PPV's. Also, it is not often that we witness a heel versus heel match and thus, this match would be a blockbuster.