5 Dream matches for John Cena in NXT

Shikhar Goyal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.19K // 14 Aug 2018, 00:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena is one of the greatest of all time

John Cena has emerged as one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling.

He has fought legends and future stars in his time with the company. While he has faced many future stars, there are still some left whom he needs to compete with.

The current NXT roster is comprised of some of the industry's most talented stars. They step it up a notch every week and that is why NXT is currently the best show on WWE. While there are many dream matches for the current NXT stars, let's talk about their dream matches with John Cena--

#5 Tomasso Ciampa

Tomasso Ciampa is the current NXT Champion

While John Cena may be one of the very best babyfaces of all time, Tommaso Ciampa is without a doubt one of the most hated heels in the history of professional wrestling. Cena portraying the role of a clean-cut babyface, with Ciampa playing his foil as the vicious heel; is a storyline that writes itself!

While there fans may have to wait for a while before Ciampa is called up to the WWE main roster, it makes all the sense in the world for the WWE to book a feud between him and Cena.

Ciampa is perhaps one of the most underrated performers in the professional wrestling business today. The talented youngster is not only great in the promo department, but also incredibly deft in the mat wrestling realm of the game.

Furthermore, a quality possessed by Ciampa in oodles is that of unbridled athleticism. In simple terms, Ciampa is perhaps one of the most overlooked athletes today.

Now, granted that the WWE comprises several excellent athletes, however, Ciampa is a performer who breaks the traditional mold of what one expects from an athletic WWE performer.

Firstly, he’s gifted with great cardio—in addition to which, Ciampa also seems to be deceptively strong. His built is somewhat lean, especially compared to someone like John Cena, and that in turn would provide a beautiful clash of styles when the duo do battle with one another inside the squared circle.

Many hardcore fans would love to see the match between Face of the company and The Best Heel in the world. The match would be a pure classic and we would be looking forward to this one.

1 / 5 NEXT