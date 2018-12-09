5 dream matches for Lars Sullivan on the main roster

Lars Sullivan is coming!

During Survivor Series 2018, a video package played highlighting Lars Sullivan’s dominance and destruction on WWE NXT. It was then announced that he would make his main roster debut in the near future.

This makes sense because Sullivan has done all that is left for him to do in NXT. Sullivan was a part of the first-ever NXT North American Championship and took Aleister Black to the limit when he challenged him for the NXT Championship.

Lars Sullivan has already defeated the likes of Ricochet, Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno, Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, and EC3. He lost only one match in NXT and that was to the dominant Black.

Sullivan has definitely improved since he first showed up on NXT and he has become a pretty solid wrestler. It has not been announced what brand that he will be a part of. However, there are wrestlers on both brands that would have amazing matches with Lars Sullivan.

#5 Finn Balor

The first ever Universal Champion

Finn Balor is surprisingly of cruiserweight size weighing in at 190 pounds. This would make him the perfect opponent for Lars Sullivan. Balor has had excellent matches with big superstars like Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman in the past. Balor even managed to get the best out of the plodding Baron Corbin who is another big man.

Lars Sullivan has had great matches with Cruiserweight sized wrestlers like Ricochet, Aleister Black, Roderick Strong, Oney Lorcan, and even the underrated Raul Mendoza. Balor would actually be an ideal first feud for Lars Sullivan to face even though it would be unfortunate to see the Irish Superstar take another loss.

However, if Finn Balor puts up a really good fight against Lars Sullivan, he will look good. Balor can also have a pretty good match with Sullivan and that will help him look like a true star.

If Sullivan decides to sign with the Monday Night Raw brand, then this definitely must happen. This match can potentially happen at TLC or on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

