5 dream matches for Ricochet on the main roster

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.68K // 24 Aug 2018, 11:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The one and only Ricochet

WWE's Trevor Mann is one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet today. He has developed a great resume in the world of professional wrestling, winning championships in every major wrestling promotion that he has been a part of.

Some of them include the PWG World Championship, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, and most recently the NXT North American Championship.

What makes the man known to the fans as the one and only 'Ricochet' is his ability to do things that people have a hard time comprehending. His acrobatic skills are such that it makes you go; "is that really possible?". His work has been praised by legends like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who have predicted a future world champion in the Kentucky native.

Ricochet signed with the WWE in January this year, and his debut for the company was at NXT Takeover: New Orleans, in an epic six-man ladder match for the NXT North American Championship.

Ricochet has been creating ripples in the black and yellow brand, defeating the likes of Fabian Aichner, The Velveteen Dream, and now Adam Cole. It seems like Ricochet is destined for bigger and better things inside the WWE ring.

Keeping all that in mind, here are five dream matches for Ricochet once he gets called up to the main roster.

#5 Ricochet vs Seth Rollins

The King vs The Architect

Let's start this list with CrossFit Jesus himself, Seth Rollins. Rollins is having the best run of his WWE career, and has been getting the biggest reaction from the crowd and putting on the match of the night every week.

Ricochet on his part has stayed true to his word and has become the most electrifying man in NXT. Rollins vs Ricochet will be a dream match for the ages, with plenty of high flying moves. Expect a lot of suicide dives, frog splashes, and an array of gravity defying aerial maneuvers.

Another thing that makes it a dream match is the fact that Rollins and Ricochet haven't faced off against each other in a major promotion during their stints on the independent circuit. This one is going to be a first time ever encounter. Given how talented and red hot these two are at the moment, it would be a sure classic.

1 / 5 NEXT