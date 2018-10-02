5 Dream Matches for Triple H Before He Retires

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 557 // 02 Oct 2018, 16:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H is a great in-ring performer and a promoter par excellence

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is one of the most decorated Superstars of our generation. The 13-time world champion has won everything there is to be won in the squared circle. In addition to being one of the greatest in-ring performers on the business, Hunter is one of the sharpest minds in the business. Going by his current resume of work, the Cerebral Assassin may end up as one of the greatest promoters in the history of professional wrestling.

The man with three H's has been an instrumental force in NXT as well as the women's revolution, both of which have garnered him praise and adulation from fans and critics. What makes the Game a great promoter is the fact that he is willing to change with time. Triple H is largely responsible for WWE having a working relationship with smaller independent promotions like Evolve, Progress and CZW, which has benefited the company immensely. It goes without saying that Triple H has played a major role in the resurgence of Women's wrestling in the WWE or as the company likes to call it the 'Women's Revolution'. Hunter helped lay the blueprint of the revolution in NXT by bringing talents like Sasha Banks, Paige, Bayley, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss and the rest, as they say, is history.

With many pegging him to take over the company after Vince McMahon, Hunter only has a few matches left in him before he dons the suit and becomes a full-time executive and bids adieu to his in-ring Carrer.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 Dream matches for the King of Kings, Triple H before he retires.

#5 Triple H vs Bobby Roode

This match will undoubtedly be Glorious

Some say they are identical twins while others say that their career trajectory has been identical. While all of this is debatable, the only thing that is undisputed is the fact that Roode and Triple H are two of the very best in the business. Before stepping foot in the WWE, Roode made a name for himself in TNA (Impact Wrestling) where he was the longest reigning World Champion. In addition to that, Roode also won the Tag team Championship multiple times with his partner James Storm, collectively known as Beer Money.

Beer Money had a lot of similarities with DX, they were renegades, foul-mouthed and anti-establishment much like how DX were in their heyday. Roode was the calculative, conniving guy while Storm was the do-gooder. Roode would eventually turn on his partner and transition into a singles star, much like what HHH did to Michaels in the late 90's.

After having a dull run on the main roster, the Glorious one is in dire need of a big-time feud. A match against the Game will not reinvigorate Roode's sinking Career but a win over the Cerebral Assassin will propel his Career to newer heights.

1 / 5 NEXT