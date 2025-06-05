5 Dream matches for Mariah May in WWE

After months of speculation, Mariah May made her WWE debut last Tuesday on NXT. May was last seen in AEW in March, when she lost to Toni Storm at Revolution in Los Angeles, California.

The Glamour has set her sights on the NXT Women's Championship currently held by Jacy Jayne. The 26-year-old star is expected to get a new ring name, but nothing has been confirmed at the moment.

In the meantime, let's look at five dream matches for the latest WWE Superstar.

#5. Mariah May vs. Masha Slamovich

Masha Slamovich (Photo source: wwe.com)

Technically not a WWE Superstar, Masha Slamovich is the current TNA Knockouts World Champion. She has become the face of the TNA's women's division following Jordynne Grace's departure. At 26, she's one of the pillars of women's wrestling regardless of promotion.

Due to WWE and TNA's multi-year partnership, Slamovich could take on Mariah May in a storyline similar to Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams. Shawn Michaels has his hands full, considering the depth of the NXT women's division combined with TNA's.

#4. Mariah May vs. Jaida Parker

Jaida Parker (Photo source: wwe.com)

Just like Mariah May, Jaida Parker is just 26 years old and will be one of the faces of the WWE's women's division for years to come. May and Parker could take on each other in NXT anytime soon, showcasing their potential.

While May is more polished, Parker has made strides in the ring and on the microphone. She'll be among the stars to watch in NXT following the call-ups of Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer.

#3. Mariah May vs. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair. (Photo: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female WWE Superstar in history. She's still hungry for more, especially after failing to beat Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. The build-up to their match was subpar, and the contest didn't live up to the hype.

If Flair is ready to fight another young WWE star in Mariah May, she could get the best out of the future of the industry. She'll have to put more stars over to turn them into superstars sooner rather than later.

#2. Mariah May vs. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch (Photo source: wwe.com)

With WWE holding more premium live events abroad, it's only a matter of time before the United Kingdom gets another one. London has been campaigning for a WrestleMania, which might be the perfect place for a dream match between Becky Lynch and Mariah May.

Just like Charlotte Flair, The Man will put over younger talent sooner rather than later to create the future superstars. Lyra Valkyria is also a candidate here, but Lynch is the more logical choice at the moment.

#1. Mariah May vs. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton (Photo source: wwe.com)

It's no secret that wrestling fans have compared Mariah May and Tiffany Stratton over the past two years. Both can perform in the ring and have really good matches against anyone.

May's arrival gives fans hope that they could see this dream match on WWE television in the next year or so. They are also both just 26 years old, so the future of the women's division is in their hands.

