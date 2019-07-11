×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Dream matches we need to see from LAX now that they're done with Impact 

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
479   //    11 Jul 2019, 03:33 IST

LAX
LAX

While a lot of conversation recently has been about the battle between AEW and WWE, Impact has been doing some incredible work, and tag team wrestling has been a big part of that revival. While they've had some great teams, the best of the best have been Santana and Ortiz, the Latin American Xchange, but now, it looks like they are free from their Impact contract.

The two young stars are capable of working in several different styles, and whether they have Konnan by their side or not, they are a team that any company should be chasing.

There have been rumours that WWE and AEW have both offered them contracts, and no matter where they go, there'll be dream matches to be had, and the following are the 5 best that we need to see.

#5 The Usos

The Usos
The Usos

For years now, The Usos have been the cornerstone of WWE's tag team division, and when you talk about comparisons, they may be the most accurate to today's version of LAX. They are capable of working different styles and combine athleticism with a gritty style. If they were to go to WWE, fans would absolutely love to see them in with The Usos immediately.

They've still got a ways to go before getting to the level of The Usos, but LAX has had some incredible matches over the past year, and proving it on a bigger stage against big names like The Usos would be great for them.

As we'll talk about, WWE have way too many performers right now, so they'll likely choose AEW over Vince McMahon's company, but looking at the teams there right now, it must be tempting.

Overall, there are better matches to be had, but in terms of big money bouts, there are few teams better than The Usos, and it would be a good choice if LAX were to go that way.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
The Young Bucks LAX
Advertisement
10 Wrestlers who WWE should sign whenever their current contracts expire
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: LAX reportedly done with the company
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: LAX reportedly not done with Impact despite interest from WWE and AEW
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling news: The Deaners talk about LAX & more (exclusive)
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestlers with contracts that will expire this year
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- Tessa Blanchard destroys sexist wrestler, Dream feud teased
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling before Slammiversary- Major botch, Ref makes in-ring debut
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling Slammiversary- WWE legend returns, Major injury
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- RVD returns, Number 1 contender crowned
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- New persona, Male star challenges Tessa Blanchard
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us