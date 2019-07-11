5 Dream matches we need to see from LAX now that they're done with Impact

While a lot of conversation recently has been about the battle between AEW and WWE, Impact has been doing some incredible work, and tag team wrestling has been a big part of that revival. While they've had some great teams, the best of the best have been Santana and Ortiz, the Latin American Xchange, but now, it looks like they are free from their Impact contract.

The two young stars are capable of working in several different styles, and whether they have Konnan by their side or not, they are a team that any company should be chasing.

There have been rumours that WWE and AEW have both offered them contracts, and no matter where they go, there'll be dream matches to be had, and the following are the 5 best that we need to see.

#5 The Usos

For years now, The Usos have been the cornerstone of WWE's tag team division, and when you talk about comparisons, they may be the most accurate to today's version of LAX. They are capable of working different styles and combine athleticism with a gritty style. If they were to go to WWE, fans would absolutely love to see them in with The Usos immediately.

They've still got a ways to go before getting to the level of The Usos, but LAX has had some incredible matches over the past year, and proving it on a bigger stage against big names like The Usos would be great for them.

As we'll talk about, WWE have way too many performers right now, so they'll likely choose AEW over Vince McMahon's company, but looking at the teams there right now, it must be tempting.

Overall, there are better matches to be had, but in terms of big money bouts, there are few teams better than The Usos, and it would be a good choice if LAX were to go that way.

