5 dream matches WWE gave us in 2018

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Dec 2018, 13:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan has been a part of multiple dream matches this year.

WWE is perhaps the biggest Professional Wrestling promotion in the world and will likely remain one for years to come. Almost every aspiring Professional Wrestler hopes to compete for WWE one day.

A chance to get paid handsomely, travel around the globe and hang with the best is hard to pass up. Top WWE Superstars easily become household names. Just consider Superstars like John Cena, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, The Rock etc. You don't need to be a Wrestling fan to know who they are.

Being in the same ring at the same time with any of these Superstars is a dream for the up and coming Superstars. As almost every Wrestler aims to wrestle for WWE one day, this makes the Company easily able to sign the best talents from around the world. This opens the door to a lot of dream matches. Nobody had thought in 2011 that we will ever get an AJ Styles vs. John Cena match, but we did in 2016.

So, considering how stacked the WWE roster has gotten over the years, the number of potential dream matches has also risen. When it comes to dream matches, 2018 has been quite an eventful year so far. We have gotten over a dozen dream matches this year.

So, let's cut to the chase. Here are 5 Dream Matches WWE Gave us in 2018.

#5 Dolph Ziggler vs. Sami Zayn

Ziggler and Zayn were initially supposed to battle at Survivor Series 2016.

Although WWE never gave these two amazingly talented Superstars the push they deserve, they have still managed to remain over with the WWE Universe. Their innovative in-ring styles, underdog characters and the ability to sell excellently make their feuds and matches must-see.

Ziggler has been with WWE for over 12 years while Zayn arrived about 5 years ago. As soon as Zayn made his WWE debut, fans started to anticipate an encounter between the two.

They were scheduled to collide in 2016. Dolph Ziggler was the Intercontinental Champion then and was coming fresh off an incredible rivalry with The Miz. The Show-off and the Underdog from the Underground were all set to battle for the Intercontinental Title at Survivor Series 2016.

Advertisement

However, The Miz won the title from Dolph Ziggler just days away from the event and the match got changed to The Miz vs. Sami Zayn. Over a year later, the two finally got a chance to collide on 13 February, 2018th edition of Smackdown Live. Ziggler's inclusion in the Fastlane 2018 main event was at stake in this match. The Show-off ended up winning the match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement