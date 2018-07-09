5 dream matches WWE would be crazy not to do this year

caesaraugustus4 FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.22K // 09 Jul 2018, 20:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Not at WrestleMania perhaps, but maybe at another big 4 show?

2018 has underwhelmed so far. Despite a strong start, things fell off the cliff quickly. Particularly since WrestleMania, the company has been in a holding pattern. Filler rules the day, with nothing feeling truly important. The company is quite content to coast with minimal effort put into storylines and matches.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

The second half will hopefully bring more excitement. With SummerSlam on the way and Survivor Series behind it, there's some reason for hope. The company usually gets out of lazy mode when it builds up the big four shows, and WWE put a lot of effort into making last year's Survivor Series a better show than it would have been otherwise.

Putting on the following five matches would go a long way to making SummerSlam and Survivor Series memorable, shaking the company out of the monotony it's been in and giving fans a far stronger second half.

#1 AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

This should be on the way.

This match has happened many times over the year, but never in WWE, with all the impeccable presentation that the company can bring. It's the main event feud that SmackDown desperately needs.

Samoa Joe has already signaled his intentions to come after Styles' WWE Championship, and thankfully, advertising indicates that this match will be happening at some point. Hell in a Cell is the event advertising this match, but it would best to have this match be SmackDown's headliner for SummerSlam.

Not only would the match feel like a big deal appropriate for a SummerSlam, but the feud would be able to escalate into a Hell in a Cell match between these two later on.

Such a feud would give the blue brand some direction it's badly lacked, despite its tremendous roster.