5 Dream Modes for Future WWE 2K Games

aneesh raikundalia FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 413 // 03 Oct 2018, 15:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE2K19 finds the game series at a very intriguing point for the future!

WWE2k19 prepares for a grand release in just under a week on the 9th of October. The game is promised the best iteration yet of the 2K version of WWE games. It features a wacky career mode set from the Indies to the main roster in retaliation of HHH and the system itself.

At the same time, the game has a stellar Showcase mode celebrating the career and return of Daniel Bryan. As well as a Mortal Kombat three-tower level war for a superstar to get to the big boss: cover star AJ Styles. That too a Phenomenal One that is Gold Plated!

It's the wackiest WWE game yet, but there are dream things this series needs to include for future versions. There's a lot of dream things that 2K hasn't yet included in its games including even some elements from previous versions that fans are clamoring for.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Hopefully, we find some version of these five out of the box but weird concepts. Including a certain, honorable mention and possibly WWE games best mode ever.

Honorable Mention:

A GM mode where the GM's ability actually matters? Sign me up!

As WWE's 2016 hit, an interesting thing happened that allowed its deep roster to celebrate. A renewed experimentation that has yielded both positive and negative results. Regardless WWE's experiment has made it easier to view the product (somewhat) while elevating certain characters that might not have thrived in the Roman Reigns era.

Of course, we're talking about the Brand Split and its resultant up and downs in the past year. Despite this brand warfare tag playing strong, WWE 2K games refuse to give the one things fans have been chanting for. With the brand split in full effect, it gives fans much more reason to call for the beloved GM Mode.

The playable mode featured gamers taking control of a WWE show (whether RAW or Smackdown) and turning it into the most must-see brand for the WWE. Hope is that the GM mode can finally come to fruition in WWE games, before the company tires of the brand split and inevitably brings the rosters back together.

It could also be interesting if this mode allowed an NXT version or 205 Live version that could speak to something interesting mentioned later on this countdown (at Number 4)

1 / 6 NEXT