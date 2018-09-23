5 dream opponents for AJ Styles after WrestleMania 35

Sumit Goyal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.32K // 23 Sep 2018, 21:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are many dream feuds for AJ Styles after WrestleMania 35

AJ Styles is possibly the best wrestler in the world right now and the best wrestler in WWE today. The current WWE Champion puts on classics with everyone he steps inside the squared circle and never disappoints us with his performance.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

At the age of 41, Styles performs as if he is just 25. However, with his actual age above 40, his days in the wrestling world are numbered.

The Phenomenal One might retire in 2019 as he has stated earlier. However, we still don't know when he will retire. If he doesn't retire after WrestleMania 35, here are five dream opponents for him after WrestleMania:

#5 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley looks like a threat to AJ Styles

While WWE might not have treated Bobby Lashley the way we all wanted. However, that doesn't change the fact that how good and dangerous Bobby Lashley is.

Bobby Lashley is a person equivalent to Brock Lesnar. On the other hand, AJ Styles performs much better against the opponents who are bigger than him in size. A match between the two is a dream match that would tear the house down.

Even Bobby Lashley has hinted for a match against Styles for the WWE Championship. That is not possible this year and we don't know if Styles will remain the WWE Champion till Superstar Shakeup.

However, this match certainly needs to happen. The fans want it and Lashley wants it. Please make this match happen WWE. I would love to see who wins the dream match.

#4 Adam Cole

Adam Cole BAY-BAY!!

Adam Cole is currently dominating the NXT roster with the rest of Undisputed Era. However, the time is not far away when we see him dominate the main roster and it would be better to see him on SmackDown Live than seeing him on Raw.

With him coming on SmackDown, there are many dream matches for him and the list includes the current WWE Champion, AJ Styles. This match has happened in Ring of Honor and stole the show, the same needs to happen in WWE.

Both Cole and Styles are two of the best wrestlers in WWE. They can put up a great fight whenever they face each other in WWE.

Cole is too big of a star to stay on NXT for any longer. However, we still have to wait for him until Superstar Shake Up.

Whenever he heads to the main roster, he needs to go to SmackDown Live. Every fan wants this match. WWE needs to book this and make this happen. We want this show-stealer to happen.

1 / 4 NEXT