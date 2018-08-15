5 Dream Opponents for Dean Ambrose

Ajay Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.27K // 15 Aug 2018, 00:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose are both WWE triple crown winners!

Dean Ambrose, after much anticipation, returned to the ring on Raw to even the odds for his fellow Shield member Seth Rollins against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

The Lunatic Fringe has been an integral part of the WWE roster ever since his debut alongside Rollins and Reigns as The Shield in 2012. He has accomplished almost everything a WWE superstar could dream of - the World Championship, the Intercontinental Title, the United States Title, Tag team straps, Money in the Bank briefcase and even 5 Slammy Awards!

But his career hit a major setback when he suffered a triceps injury in December 2017 rendering him unable to wrestle for nearly nine months.

After a long wait, Ambrose has returned in the best shape of his career and the potential dream matches waiting to happen are endless!

So, here are the top 5 dream opponents for Dean Ambrose that we would like to see!

#5 Brock Lesnar

The Beast and The Lunatic have squared off before on the Grandest Stage of Them All for a lacklustre match.

The two fought in a no holds barred street fight at WrestleMania 32 which was a disappointment considering the expectations and the calibre of the wrestlers involved. Lesnar won the match and the feud provided no benefit to either man.

A rematch now would be a different story altogether! It could be a send-off for Lesnar if he is planning to leave WWE and could be a nudge that would push Ambrose straight into the main event.

A hardcore match, like their previous encounter, would be the best way to showcase the creativity and brutality.

1 / 5 NEXT