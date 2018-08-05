5 Dream Opponents for Kenny Omega in WWE

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 4.24K // 05 Aug 2018, 22:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Omega could have many fantastic matches with current WWE talent

To many professional wrestling fans, Kenny Omega is the best wrestler in the world. He has broken the Meltzer rating system on multiple occasions and in certain ways, even made New Japan Pro Wrestling a household name. He has never ruled out the idea of coming to WWE someday. His arrival could lead to a variety of really interesting possibilities.

There are a variety of ready-made storylines waiting for him, upon his arrival. There are also several dream matches in the pipeline, should he show up at the world's largest promotion. This is a fantasy booking article consisting of matches I'd like to see him take part in.

Do you think Kenny Omega can thrive in WWE? Leave a comment below and let me know your thoughts.

Here's my take on the age-old question- whom can Kenny Omega mix it up with when he arrives in WWE?

#5 Seth Rollins

Here's one of those readymade storylines that are waiting to happen in WWE

Every Kenny Omega fan knows him for his signature move- The V-Trigger. Seth Rollins does a variation of the move, mixing Kazuchika Okada's Rainmaker with a knee rather reminiscent of Omega's knee. He's called it The Ripcord Knee in the past, and King's Landing on occasion as well.

When Seth Rollins first began using this move, Omega did not seem too pleased. In fact, he even sent a Tweet out expressing his disappointment, but then sent another one soon afterwards saying he was not upset and anyone is free to put his own spin on things. The Tweet below is the first one he sent out, leading me to believe there's money in a feud down the line.

Well, at least I still have my entrance music... pic.twitter.com/aoWN2CLyay — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 25, 2017

Rollins and Omega can put on a match for the ages if given a chance to shine. I am certain that the WWE Universe would be thrilled to see these two men mix it up.

1 / 5 NEXT