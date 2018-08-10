Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Dream Opponents for Ronda Rousey

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.09K   //    10 Aug 2018, 09:34 IST

R
Ronda Rousey came into the WWE at the peak of the women's division

Ronda Rousey is well on her way to a title run at Summerslam. The former UFC Champion has done nothing short of dominate any competition in front of her since she debuted at WrestleMania 34. Alexa Bliss definitely doesn't seem like the kind of opponent that can stop the rampage of "Rowdy" Rousey, so we can only assume that Rousey will be defending the Raw Women's Championship between Summerslam and WrestleMania.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

With the amount of talent on Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, not to mention the women who are working the Mae Young Classic, there's a ton of talent for Rousey to work with who could potentially steal a show.

With a WWE that features the Four Horsewomen, Asuka, and Ember Moon, just to name a few, there are many dream opponents for Ronda Rousey to face off against in her tenure with the WWE.

#5 Sasha Banks

Enter captio

Sasha Banks would be a perfect opponent for Ronda Rousey, especially early on in her Raw Women's Championship reign. With four Raw title reigns under her belt, not to mention her run as NXT WOmen's Champion, Sasha has taken on the best that the WWE has to offer.

With the fantastic technical ability that Sasha possesses, along with the selling that she brings to the table, no one can make Ronda Rousey look better than the Boss. To top it off, if there's someone who can bring out Rousey's ability on the mic, it's Sasha Banks.

And with the tease of a Four Horsewomen vs Four Horsewomen feud at the first Mae Young Classic, why not begin her reign atop Raw's women's division with a victory over a member of the WWE's Four Horsewomen?

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Ronda Rousey Charlotte
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
7 dream matches Ronda Rousey could have at WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Ronda Rousey Winning The Raw Women's Title Will...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Storylines for Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Alexa Bliss vs Ronda Rousey should headline...
RELATED STORY
How WWE Should Book Ronda Rousey Until Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE fans may dislike about Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
5 UFC fighters and their dream WWE opponents
RELATED STORY
5 matches Ronda Rousey needs to have in WWE
RELATED STORY
4 possible outcomes between Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey...
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about Ronda Rousey 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us