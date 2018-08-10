5 Dream Opponents for Ronda Rousey

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.09K // 10 Aug 2018, 09:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey came into the WWE at the peak of the women's division

Ronda Rousey is well on her way to a title run at Summerslam. The former UFC Champion has done nothing short of dominate any competition in front of her since she debuted at WrestleMania 34. Alexa Bliss definitely doesn't seem like the kind of opponent that can stop the rampage of "Rowdy" Rousey, so we can only assume that Rousey will be defending the Raw Women's Championship between Summerslam and WrestleMania.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

With the amount of talent on Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, not to mention the women who are working the Mae Young Classic, there's a ton of talent for Rousey to work with who could potentially steal a show.

With a WWE that features the Four Horsewomen, Asuka, and Ember Moon, just to name a few, there are many dream opponents for Ronda Rousey to face off against in her tenure with the WWE.

#5 Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks would be a perfect opponent for Ronda Rousey, especially early on in her Raw Women's Championship reign. With four Raw title reigns under her belt, not to mention her run as NXT WOmen's Champion, Sasha has taken on the best that the WWE has to offer.

With the fantastic technical ability that Sasha possesses, along with the selling that she brings to the table, no one can make Ronda Rousey look better than the Boss. To top it off, if there's someone who can bring out Rousey's ability on the mic, it's Sasha Banks.

And with the tease of a Four Horsewomen vs Four Horsewomen feud at the first Mae Young Classic, why not begin her reign atop Raw's women's division with a victory over a member of the WWE's Four Horsewomen?

1 / 5 NEXT