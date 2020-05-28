Bayley and Sasha Banks aren't the only duo with problems.

Nothing lasts forever and unfortunately for a majority of WWE tag teams, that includes them as well. Of course, sometimes change is a good thing, especially if one of the members has a chance to do something bigger, but as a fan, it's always hard to say goodbye to your favorite pairing.

With that being said and WWE hinting at splitting up some of their most popular duos, here are five pairings that seem to be on the chopping block. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what teams you think aren't going to be a thing for much longer.

#5 The Miz and John Morrison

Does the team of The Miz and John Morrison have to go?

Are The Miz and John Morrison on the splits?

While it definitely might not seem that way, especially since the duo only teamed up a short time ago, the announcement of a 2 on 1 handicap match for The WWE Universal Title seems to show otherwise. In fact, if Miz or Morrison end up costing the other a shot at the title during the upcoming pay per view, it could truly be the beginning of the end.

Think about it! The former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions might be best friends and one of the best tag team on the entire roster, but all of that could go out the window with the introduction of The Universal Title. Beyond that, the fans have been clamoring to see Morrison in the title picture ever since he came back to WWE, which only makes this situation all the more interesting.

In the end, there are a lot of different scenarios at play here, including a few where Strowman doesn't walk out as Universal Champion. Now, as crazy as those scenarios might sound, it would be a great way to create a sizable rift between the two, put the belt on Morrison to appease fans and create a personal rivalry for the near future.