Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Early Bold Predictions for WWE Summerslam 2018

Dennis Stansfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.99K   //    17 Jul 2018, 04:22 IST

<p>

With Extreme Rules in the rearview mirror, we can now look forward to SummerSlam, which takes place August 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. SummerSlam is quickly becoming WWE's summer version of WrestleMania, with it being just as long as WrestleMania now.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Expect a big show with lots of twists and turns along the way and for WWE to put on a summer spectacle. While no matches have been announced yet, let's take a look at five bold predictions for the Biggest Party Of The Summer. 

#5 Becky Lynch will become Smackdown Women's Champion again


<p>

After retaining the Smackdown Women's Championship once again against Asuka at Extreme Rules, Carmella will most likely need a new challenger for the title at Summerslam, and Becky Lynch in the perfect woman for that role. 

Over the past few weeks, Lynch has slowly been gaining momentum with multiple victories, and is the only babyface woman on the Smackdown roster with enough credibility to face Carmella, and ultimately win the belt at Summerslam.

Charlotte is still recovering from surgery and might not be back by August, and even if she is, we just had a Carmella-Charlotte feud, which Carmella won so there's no reason to rehash that story.

Naomi is the only other babyface on Smackdown, and she hasn't done much since dropping the title last year, so Lynch is clearly the only choice here. It's also worth noting that Lynch pinned Carmella to win the Smackdown Women's Championship at Backlash in 2016.

Speaking of Charlotte, if Lynch does go on to win the belt at Summerslam and Charlotte returns soon after, we can have a feud between the two, which has been long awaited and Charlotte can go back to being a heel, which she is better at. 


Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE SummerSlam Brock Lesnar Ronda Rousey
5 worst case scenarios for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Match card predictions for WWE Summerslam 2018 after...
RELATED STORY
5 big possible matches for SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam: The Top 5 Candidates To Face Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
List Of Possible Matches That Could Happen At SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on Brock Lesnar's future after SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 potential main events for SummerSlam 2018 
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who could return to WWE at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
SKs take on the Universal Championship direction for...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar confirmed for SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us