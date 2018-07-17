5 Early Bold Predictions for WWE Summerslam 2018

Dennis Stansfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.99K // 17 Jul 2018, 04:22 IST

With Extreme Rules in the rearview mirror, we can now look forward to SummerSlam, which takes place August 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. SummerSlam is quickly becoming WWE's summer version of WrestleMania, with it being just as long as WrestleMania now.

Expect a big show with lots of twists and turns along the way and for WWE to put on a summer spectacle. While no matches have been announced yet, let's take a look at five bold predictions for the Biggest Party Of The Summer.

#5 Becky Lynch will become Smackdown Women's Champion again

After retaining the Smackdown Women's Championship once again against Asuka at Extreme Rules, Carmella will most likely need a new challenger for the title at Summerslam, and Becky Lynch in the perfect woman for that role.

Over the past few weeks, Lynch has slowly been gaining momentum with multiple victories, and is the only babyface woman on the Smackdown roster with enough credibility to face Carmella, and ultimately win the belt at Summerslam.

Charlotte is still recovering from surgery and might not be back by August, and even if she is, we just had a Carmella-Charlotte feud, which Carmella won so there's no reason to rehash that story.

Naomi is the only other babyface on Smackdown, and she hasn't done much since dropping the title last year, so Lynch is clearly the only choice here. It's also worth noting that Lynch pinned Carmella to win the Smackdown Women's Championship at Backlash in 2016.

Speaking of Charlotte, if Lynch does go on to win the belt at Summerslam and Charlotte returns soon after, we can have a feud between the two, which has been long awaited and Charlotte can go back to being a heel, which she is better at.