5 early contenders to win the inaugural 'Queen of the Ring'

The Four Horsewomen helped revive Women's wrestling in the WWE

The name 'King of the Ring' holds a special place in the hearts of hardcore WWE fans. From Kurt Angle breaking Shane McMahon into half to Undertaker almost killing Muck Foley to the infamous Austin 3:16 promo, King of the Ring has given us some of the memorable moments in WWE history and if recent reports are anything to go by, WWE is bringing back this classic pay-per-view albeit with a twist.

With Evolution turning to be a massive success and earning huge praise from fans and critics, it was expected that the WWE will annually hold an all-women's pay per view. As per some reports, the company is planning to bring back ' King of the Ring', only this time, the competitors in the tournament will be women and pay-per-view will be rebranded as ' Queen of the Ring'. As expected, this news has generated a lot of buzz for the past few days and rightly so as the KOTR has been one of the most beloved gimmick tournaments in the WWE.

The Mae Young Classic has proved that if that all women's tournament can work wonders if done properly. With WWE's current crop of female talent, we don't any reason why 'Queen of the Ring' won't be a success. With that being said, here are our picks to win the inaugural 'Queen of the Ring' tournament:

#5 Asuka

The Empress hasn't been the same ever since her loss at WrestleMania 34

The 'Empress of Tomorrow' has had a rough 2018. While she started the year with a bang, winning the first ever women's Royal Rumble, her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 derailed her momentum in a big way. While it is debatable whether or not the streak should've been broken at New Orleans or not, the fact remains that Asuka hasn't been the same ever since her loss at 'Mania.

Her addition in the SmackDown Women's championship did come as a surprise to many as the Osaka-native had been put in the back burner for quite some time now. She had a good showing against Charlotte Flair on SmackDown and is undoubtedly the dark horse going into TLC.

Asuka, at one point, was being touted as the next big thing in the women's division and while her run in NXT has been unparalleled, her main roster career has left a lot to be desired. While the good thing is that the company is finally realizing how over Asuka is with the fans and giving her opportunities that she rightly deserves.

Asuka has been a history maker in the WWE. From holding the longest win in the company to the longest championship run in NXT history to winning the inaugural women's Royal Rumble, the Empress has set new benchmarks in the women's division and created records, which will be hard to break.

Asuka is one of the best female Superstars on the main roster right now and is one of the favorites to win the first-ever 'Queen of the Ring tournament. While she is already the Empress, might as well add 'Queen' to her resume.

