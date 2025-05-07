5 Early picks to win the 2025 WWE Women’s Money in the Bank contract

WWE's next premium live event will be taking place this weekend. Fans are excited for Backlash, live in St. Louis, despite the show coming so rapidly following WrestleMania 41.

However, Things won't be slowing down for the sports entertainment juggernaut after this weekend. In one month, World Wrestling Entertainment will host Money in the Bank, live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The big event will be held on June 7, 2025, and will inevitably host two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. This includes one for the men and one for the women.

It isn't yet clear who will be in either bout, but there are several potential winners for the Women's Money in the Bank bout. This article will take a look at five early picks who could potentially win the contract held high above the ring.

Below are five early picks to win the 2025 WWE Women's Money in the Bank contract.

#5. This new version of Naomi could be pushed to the top

Naomi is a pro wrestling veteran. She has been active for over a decade and a half. During her time in the industry, the WWE star has held tag team gold and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Glow has recently undergone a major change. Instead of being the babyface fans know and love, she shocked fans, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill by turning into a ruthless heel.

Now, the sinister Naomi is like a brand-new character. It has been successful too, as The Glow has never been more entertaining. Now, this new version of Naomi could be pushed via the Women's Money in the Bank contract.

#4. Jade Cargill will inevitably be pushed up the card

Jade Cargill is a dominant force. She started her wrestling career in AEW where she held the TBS Title. Jade later joined WWE and has held the Women's Tag Team Titles twice.

The Storm came to WWE with a lot of hype. Since then, the former TBS Champion has lived up to the hype and more. Her team with Bianca Belair was nearly unstoppable and now she is teasing a world title chase.

Given that Cargill will almost certainly be pushed as a main eventer sooner or later, she could win the Women's Money in the Bank contract. This would likely be the most effective way to make Jade the world champion for the first time.

#3. Alexa Bliss has won the Money in the Bank contract before

Alexa Bliss is a future WWE Hall of Famer. She is a multi-time world champion across both RAW and SmackDown. Bliss is also a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion and has even won the gold with more than one partner.

The Goddess was absent for a couple of years while on maternity leave but returned to WWE in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. While she has been in action a few times since then, Bliss has mostly been a non-entity on television.

That could change if she wins the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, however. She has experience in this field too, as she has not only won the briefcase in the past, but Bliss has successfully cashed it in to win a world title. Could Alexa do the same thing again?

#2. Chelsea Green could take the next step in her career

Chelsea Green is an extremely charismatic performer on Friday Night SmackDown. Not only is she a former Women's Tag Team Champion, but she was the first-ever woman to win the Women's United States Title.

While Green was the first-ever WWE Women's United States Champion, she's no longer the holder of the prestigious belt. Zelina Vega shocked the world by winning the gold during a recent episode of SmackDown.

Some fans assume Chelsea losing the title means she will be pushed less going forward, but that might not be the case. Instead, Green could be freed of the gold so she can win the Money in the Bank briefcase and level up to becoming a world title contender.

#1. Roxanne Perez is one of WWE's fastest rising stars

Roxanne Perez is an unbelievably talented performer who is just 23-years-old. She has been known as The Prodigy, which is fitting, given that she's held numerous titles at such a young age.

The fantastic wrestler has been dabbling with the main roster this year. She set a record in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and competed at Elimination Chamber in Toronto. Currently, the WWE star is feuding with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY despite being still part of NXT.

If this momentum continues, it seems inevitable that the fast-rising star will be part of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Given how talented The Prodigy is, if she's in the bout, she might very well go all the way and win the whole thing.

