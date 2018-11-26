5 early predictions for the Women's Royal Rumble match

Who could come out victorious at the event?

Can we begin by saying that the women's division is a lot more exciting than the men's division is, right now? Centered around the star power that Ronda Rousey has brought to the division, Becky Lynch's meteoric rise in popularity as well as Charlotte Flair's unexpected heel turn, WWE has a goldmine on their hands right now.

To continue the momentum that exists, WWE needs to book the Royal Rumble well. The question remains, who will come out triumphant when 30 women enter the ring and wage war for the second time in women's wrestling history? Who will stand tall after defeating 29 other women, just like Asuka did last year?

Let me throw out a few names for you. Chime in and let me know your picks for the Royal Rumble match as well.

Here are some of my contenders...

#5 Nia Jax

Could Jax and Lynch tear it up at WrestleMania?

I know that Nia Jax accidentally injured Becky Lynch during their recent scuffle. And therefore, there is money when Becky Lynch finally gets her hands on Jax. It would be unfair to reward a botch with a Royal Rumble victory for sure. But sometimes, the pieces fall in such a manner that one must stay the course.

There is always the possibility that Nia Jax wins the Royal Rumble match and then names Becky Lynch as her WrestleMania 35 opponent. This is the only way the two women will get their hands on one another, because they hail from different brands. The story that exists for this match ensures that the audience wants to see Lynch get her comeuppance on Jax.

Is this match worthy of main eventing WrestleMania? I don't think so, but it's still a match people want to see for sure.

