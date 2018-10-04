5 Early Predictions For WrestleMania 35

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 52 // 04 Oct 2018, 22:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 35 is just over six months away

WrestleMania 35 is a little over six months away, and with Survivor Series just around the corner, the road to WrestleMania is getting closer and closer with each passing week.

The event, which will take place at the Metlife Arena in New Jersey looks set to be the biggest WrestleMania in history, with the WWE hoping to attract several major stars back to the company for the event.

The WWE's recent television deal with Fox means that the company are in a very strong position financially, and they will no doubt pump a lot of that money into next year's WrestleMania.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five very early predictions for WrestleMania 35.

#5 The Shield triple threat will take place

Will these three men still be on the page by the time WrestleMania 35 rolls around?

Given currently WWE storylines, it feels as though a Shield break-up is very much a case of when and not if at the moment.

The WWE has been teasing Dean Ambrose turning on his team-mates during the last two editions of Raw, and if that is the route they decide to go down, then the WWE definitely need to use the storyline's momentum to set up another triple threat match between the members of The Shield at WrestleMania 35.

The match has taken place once before, back at Battleground 2016, and while the encounter itself was excellent, it is definitely deserving of a much bigger stage.

The WWE loves to use these big Mania anniversaries as a celebration of all things past and present in the WWE, and there is no bigger match that could represent the current generation of talent than this one.

1 / 5 NEXT