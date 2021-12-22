5 Early predictions for WWE's 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match 

The women of WWE have been handed their own Royal Rumble match over the past four years, a match that will take place once again in 2022.

Asuka, Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and Bianca Belair have all won the match and have then gone on to challenge for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Of the women who have challenged after winning the Royal Rumble, Asuka is the only woman to fail to lift the Championship.

Despite the recent releases that have hit the Women's Division, there are still several women who could step up their game in 2022 and win the fifth annual Women's Royal Rumble match.

The following list looks at just five potential winners for the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022.

#5. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Bayley has been on hiatus from WWE since suffering an ACL tear ahead of Money in the Bank earlier this year.

The former Women's Champion has been active on social media throughout her absence but did go undrafted as part of the recent WWE Draft.

It's unclear when and where Bayley will make her return, which makes The Royal Rumble the perfect place. Given the fact that Bayley has put in as much work as every other woman who has already won the match, it feels as though the former NXT Champion deserves to win the match and a place at WrestleMania.

Bayley wasn't even on the card for this year's WrestleMania. Instead, she took part of a segment with The Bella Twins where she was humiliated. Bayley deserves better and the company owes her a major opportunity.

Bayley is easily the most overlooked member of WWE's iconic NXT Four Horsewomen and is the only member of the group who is yet to be part of the main event of WrestleMania.

It's unknown if Bayley will be able to return to WWE in time for The Royal Rumble, but hopefully, 2022 is Bayley's year and she'll be able to add a WrestleMania main event to her CV in April.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku