5 Early WrestleMania 35 rumors you need to know

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.16K   //    13 Dec 2018, 20:25 IST

A look at early Mania rumors
A look at early Mania rumors

WrestleMania 35 maybe around 4 months away at this point, but the rumour mill is already on overdrive for WWE's biggest show of the year.

What are WWE's plans for Ronda Rousey? Who will AJ Styles face? Will we see the first ever women's match to main event WrestleMania? We take a look at all these questions and more.

#5 Rey Mysterio challenging for a title?

Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio

WWE could have big WrestleMania plans for Rey Mysterio if a recent report turns out to be true. It looks like Mysterio could be in line to challenge WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for his title in April.

On a recent episode of Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast, Giancarlo Aulino said the following about WWE's plans for Mysterio at WrestleMania:

“I spoke to a few sources as well and right now Rey Mysterio is being penciled in for a United States title match but they’re still working on who is going to go into WrestleMania with the title. Three names being discussed: Shinsuke Nakamura holding it until then to face Rey Mysterio.
Samoa Joe is another one or Andrade Cien Almas — can you imagine Rey Mysterio vs Andrade Cien Almas, two Mexicans for the United States Title?” “I’m hearing too that two of the three names of whoever doesn’t walk into WrestleMania with the United States Title, they will be in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal. So there’s going to be plenty of star power in that match.”

(H/T: RingsideNews)

#4 AJ Styles' WrestleMania opponent

AJ Styles
AJ Styles
One of the big questions going into Mania season will be the identity of former WWE Champion AJ Styles' opponent. However, after a recent report on Barnburner's No Holds Barred Podcast, we may now know that Styles could be slated to face 13-time WWE world champion, Randy Orton.

If this report does turn out to be true, this is a definite dream match to look forward to. Who will win if Styles faces Orton? Sound off in the comments.

