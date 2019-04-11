5 Easter Eggs from WWE WrestleMania 35 only the most hardcore fans spotted

Rey Mysterio channelled a Marvel Supervillain for his US Title match against Samoa Joe.

WrestleMania 35 is officially in the history books and the show is already being hailed as a classic.

From the show's shocking opener to the return of the Doctor of Thuganomics, from Kofi Kingston's emotional title win to Becky Lynch making 'Mania history, the show had plenty of huge moments that will live on in the minds of fans forever.

But past the pageantry and spectacle of the biggest show of the year, there were plenty of little hidden references buried in the shows over five-hour run-time.

These Easter Eggs may have gone unnoticed by many members of the WWE Universe, as they were often "blink and you'd miss it".

Here are five Easter Eggs from WrestleMania 35 that only the most hardcore of fans were able to spot.

#5: Zack Ryder's history

Ryder's trunks paid homage to his mentor and his history.

Before WrestleMania 35 got underway, the kick-off show was dishing out huge moments to those watching.

From Tony Nese capturing the Cruiserweight title from Buddy Murphy to Carmella becoming the second ever Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal winner, the pre-show was filled with memorable moments.

One thing fans probably didn't notice, was the level of detail that went into Zack Ryder's attire.

Teaming with Curt Hawkins, Ryder's trunks and kneepads was a gallery of references.

The white and gold paid homage to his mentor Christian's WrestleMania attire, whilst the back referenced his time in the Major Brothers.

On the kneepads, there were also references, including his time in the Edgeheads with Hawkins, as well as his early singles run as the Long Island Iced Z.

The show got even better for the Long Island native, who captured the RAW Tag titles with Hawkins from the Revival.

My #WrestleMania gear tells a story. The colors & design are from @Christian4Peeps’ WrestleMania XX gear. Christian was one of my favorite wrestlers and now I consider him a friend. The logos represent different eras of my @wwe career. #StillHere pic.twitter.com/yUJllnCFBb — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 9, 2019

