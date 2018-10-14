5 ways in which WWE can make SmackDown 1000 memorable

Congratulations to SmackDown !!

WWE is going to make history this coming Tuesday when they celebrate the 1000th episode of their blue brand SmackDown Live. Some might call it the B show, but it has an amazing history of itself and has given WWE fans some unforgettable moments. SmackDown will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. WWE has announced many big names who will be appearing on the show. The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio & Evolution are the top ones.

One would imagine that WWE is going to put a lot of effort to book this show just like they did with Raw 1000. It'll be a challenge for WWE to fit everything inside two hours but we hope they do it in the best possible way. In this article, we take a look at five epic ways in which WWE can make SmackDown 1000 memorable-

#5 Rey Mysterio wins the US Title if Crown Jewel gets canceled

Booyaka, Booyaka!

Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura has been announced for the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live. This will mark the return of Mysterio for the first time since appearing in the Royal Rumble. This match has been booked as a qualifying match for the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel. But after the news that broke out this week, WWE might end up cancelling the event. Therefore, the World Cup will either be moved to some other show or it will be cancelled as well.

A solid backup for them is to change this match to a United States Championship match. Nakamura hasn't defended the title in a while and it will a good reason for him to feud with Rey. If Rey Mysterio can capture the US Title at SmackDown 1000, it will certainly be a memorable moment for everyone.

