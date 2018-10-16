5 Epic Ways SmackDown 1000 Can Take WWE By Storm Tonight

Time to play the Game

After delivering a decent outing with Monday Night Raw, WWE will have significant attention towards promoting an even bigger episode of SmackDown Live tonight.

With the promising brand celebrating its 1000 episodes tonight, the company is bound to present the audience with a fine dose of wrestling blended with many elements of surprises.

Over the past few months, the blue brand has established itself to become a more compelling show with different characters interacting with each other to deliver something engaging to the audiences.

Many big names are already scheduled to make their presence felt and while the show feels stacked, WWE is bound to deliver something sensational tonight.

The Undertaker, Triple H, Batista, Ric Flair, Mark Henry, and Big Show are all set to wow the WWE Universe tonight, with Rey Mysterio clashing with the King of Strong Style in a stellar clash.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the 5 blockbuster things that can take SmackDown 1000 by storm tonight.

#1 Paul Heyman returns to SmackDown Live and puts over an upcoming superstar

Heyman Hustle

Paul Heyman has been a pivotal reason for ascending SmackDown Live to the top of the wrestling industry, there's a strong possibility that he could make his presence felt tonight.

With Brock Lesnar most likely to not appear at the show, this could be an exciting possibility for the advocate to catapult a young talent like Andrade 'Cien' Almas or Becky Lynch to a different stratosphere.

The superstars that have made the transition from NXT have not been as successful as they would have imagined, but Heyman's adulation could certainly propel a superstar to reach the brass ring on the blue brand.

Considering that Becky Lynch has already cemented her position as a crowd favorite on SmackDown Live, Heyman's acknowledgement might certainly make a difference tonight.

Either way, the Mad Scientist of Professional Wrestling's return could be fantastic and will bring many memories back.

