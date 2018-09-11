5 Epic ways WWE can shock everyone on SmackDown (11 September)

Can WWE book this right?

After delivering an average episode with Monday Night Raw, WWE will divert their focus towards the blue brand, where apparently, things are beginning to heat up.

Many feuds have turned into personal animosities, and have been rightly booked without any attempt to overdo it. Since Hell in a Cell could indeed be a special outing for the company, the creative team have a lot of expectations to fulfill tonight.

With Monday Night Raw focusing more on the Shield, SmackDown Live could literally bring the house down tonight by bringing some compelling narrative to the front.

Four spectacular matches have been announced for the show tonight, with the pivotal one being Rusev Day Vs. The Bar to decide the No. 1 contender to New Day's Tag-Team Championships.

With Hell in a Cell just six days away, is there a way WWE could shock us tonight and make us more interested in tuning into the WWE Network? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 epic ways SmackDown Live can shock us tonight.

#5 Daniel Bryan's righteousness costs Brie Bella her match against Maryse

The Underdog is always an Underdog

Considering how special this feud can be, WWE must tap into Daniel Bryan's Underdog persona and put their best foot forward in order to invoke maximum interest from the audience.

With Brie Bella and Maryse scheduled to have a singles match tonight, there's no way this match ends without chaos around the ring.

Daniel Bryan's ongoing beef with the Miz has been fulfilling expectations, and both superstars could write another chapter in their rivalry tonight, where Miz's cowardly act coerces The Beard to stand for her wife.

His righteousness, however, must cost Brie Bella to lose the match, in order to garner more empathy. The It Couple are gravitating tremendous heat towards them, and through this cowardly act, this rivalry could really get the edge it needs for this Sunday.

