5 Evolution moments you must see before SmackDown 1000

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
102   //    30 Sep 2018, 13:30 IST

Enter caption

The news has broken that on the 1,000th episode of SmackDown Live, the legendary stable Evolution will reunite for a one-off appearance.

Comprised of the star-studded team of Ric Flair, Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista, the group dominated WWE for 3 years, with Flair representing the past, Triple H the present, and Orton and the Animal at the time, representing the future of the company.

The team (minus Flair) briefly reunited in 2014, to face the Shield, before Batista left, and was swiftly replaced by Seth Rollins to form the Authority.

Here are 5 moments from Evolution you must see before SmackDown 1,000

The dawn of a new era

In early 2003, the Game was riding high. After vanquishing Shawn Michaels in a 3 Stages of Hell match at Armageddon a few months prior, Triple H formed a team, with the intention of building the future, whilst at the same time, having a posse to maintain his place as the top star in the present.

Speaking about the talent each man provided was an incredible promo, with Orton and Batista showing their mettle later that night, attacking and electrocuting Goldust.

The assault showed fans the audacity of the new team: take what they wanted, never let anyone stand in their way.


1 / 5 NEXT
