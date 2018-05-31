5 ex-WWE performers who would be welcomed back with open arms by the fans

Fans are quite passionate and vocal about the performers they would love to see again in a WWE ring

Aalekh TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 17:48 IST 1.68K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Phil Brooks left WWE but "CM Punk" chants did not

Make no mistake, WWE's roster is by no means short on talent. WWE has acquired some phenomenal performers and created a lot of stars over the years. With a plethora of talented sports entertainers such as Adam Cole, Ricochet, Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong, the current NXT roster proves it in the best possible way.

In the recent times, we have seen some absolute fan favorites returning to perform for WWE like Daniel Bryan, EC3, and Bobby Lashley. Veterans like Brian Kendrick, Goldberg and The Hardy Boyz were welcomed back by fans with an great joy.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

WWE, being the largest pro-wrestling promotion on the planet, sure keeps a sharp focus on the talents working for various other promotions like NJWP, ROH, and Impact. We have seen a lot of returns in the past couple of years which has made us ponder upon the possibilities of witnessing the return of some other celebrated names in this industry under the WWE banner.

Let's take a look at 5 terrific ex-WWE performers that fans would welcome back with open arms.

#1 Wade Barrett

Barrett performing his finisher- The "Bull Hammer"

From being the Nexus leader to playing the "Bad News Barrett" gimmick, Barrett portrayed every character effectively. In 2016, his catchphrase "I'm afraid I've got some bad news", which usually was greeted by cheers from the crowd, turned out to be true when he was released by the company after the League of Nations storyline.

He had everything one looks for in this industry. From good looks to mic skills, he had it all but could not succeed. A whole lot of fans would absolutely love to see him return to WWE someday.