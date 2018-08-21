5 exciting prospects after SummerSlam 2018

Roman Reigns championship seems secure after Raw this week

SummerSlam 2018 afforded twists and turns with immense drama, see video below. Firstly, Charlotte and Ronda Rousey became champions. Secondly, Seth Rollins walked out Intercontinental Champion. Finally, Roman Reigns would defeat Brock Lesnar and become Universal Champion. However, let's not forget the epic showdown between The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

The future looks set to be interesting for Raw and SmackDown Live. Moreover, with recent events on Raw upcoming months will be dramatic. Nevertheless, it is worth looking at the overall picture. What can fans get excited about following SummerSlam? Let's explore them.

#5 The future of Paul Heyman

Could this be the next partnership?

Paul Heyman has been synonymous with wrestling for decades. He has been a manager, promoter, writer, and commentator. Heyman would also bring fans, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), see video below. However since WWE purchased ECW in 2001, Heyman has been synonymous with WWE.

The partnership between Heyman and Brock Lesnar began in 2002. Ever since their debut, they have dominated. They would capture the WWE and Universal championships. Moreover, they ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania undefeated streak. Moreover, it would cement Heyman as perhaps the best wrestling manager to date.

At SummerSlam Heyman once again accompanied Lesnar to the ring. However, in the end, Lesnar was defeated and seems headed for UFC permanently. Therefore, what will happen with Paul Heyman? There is speculation Heyman will manager another wrestler. However, it has yet been made official. Nevertheless, Heyman and Lesnar's future together is likely to end.

Who could Paul Heyman manager next?

#4 The Raw and SmackDown Women's Division

Becky Lynch came so close to becoming champion at SummerSlam 2018

The Women's division has been growing exponentially in the last few years. Fans have witnessed first-ever matches including; Hell in a Cell, Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber. Ultimately, the women are performing excellently. This October WWE will conduct the first-ever all women's PPV event called, Evolution.

At SummerSlam, both women's championships would change hands. Charlotte defeated Carmella and Becky Lynch. Moreover, Ronda Rousey dominated Alexa Bliss, see video below. Furthermore, fans now have a new NXT Women's champion, Kairi Sane. The future is looking exciting for women's wrestling.

With three new champions headed towards Evolution, fans have no clue what to expect. Furthermore, will they remain champion. Nevertheless, women's wrestling is extremely exciting at present. Fans can potentially look forward to Becky Lynch versus Charlotte. Moreover, Rousey's next opponent. Perhaps a debuting Shayna Baszler?

What can we expect before WWE Evolution?

