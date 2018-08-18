5 exciting reasons to watch SummerSlam 2018

Will Brock Lesnar walk out champion at SummerSlam?

This Sunday, WWE SummerSlam is expected to be amazing. The matches have taken shape nicely. On Raw and SmackDown Live championship storylines and feuds have progressed excellently. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Regardless of which is the favored show, fans will get value for money.

Recently both shows have afforded new twists which will culminate at SummerSlam. On Raw, Dean Ambrose returned, and Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar formed an excellent ruse on Roman Reigns. Whereas on SmackDown Live AJ Styles and Samoa Joe's feud has only just begun. Regardless of which is the favored show, fans will get value for money. Let's explore some exciting prospects.

# 5. The outcome of the Money in the Bank contract

Their Steel Cage match escalated their feud

Braun Strowman has had an immense 2018. He has won the Greatest Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank contract. However, another successful wrestler has recently challenged his success. That wrestler is Kevin Owens. In recent months Raw television has been eventful full of twists and turns. At Extreme Rules, their feud escalated with Strowman throwing Owens of a Steel Cage.

Originally Owens planned to befriend Strowman but would receive no reaction. In the following weeks, their interactions would increase with Strowman embarrassing Owens. He would tip a portable toilet off of the stage containing a trapped Owens, see video below. These events plus their interaction at Extreme Rules led General Manager Kurt Angle to announce a match at SummerSlam.

Their match is going to be exciting. However, it is the stipulation which will be the most intriguing. Braun Strowman can lose his MITB contract with any outcome. Ultimately he must win by submission or pinfall. Both performers are excellent in the ring. However, their best attribute is generating crowd reactions. This match is going to be extremely exciting. Moreover, it has dramatic consequences for the Universal Championship scene.

Will Kevin Owens be victorious?

