5 Exciting swerves that can happen on WWE NXT tonight

What are the surprises planned for us on tonight's NXT?

We are all set for this week's NXT, which is set to feature quite a few compelling encounters. Tonight, we will see Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez lock horns with Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. We will also finally see WWE Superstar Finn Balor locking horns with Velveteen Dream in a Single's match.

At the same time, El Hijo del Fantasma will make his NXT debut against Gentleman Jack Gallagher. This week will also mark the beginning of the competition to crown the interim Cruiserweight Champion, with Kushida and Tony Nese kicking off the action from Group A.

But we know that with NXT, there's always a lot more than what meets the eye. So, in this article, we will take a look at a few surprises that could transpire on the Black and gold brand. Let's begin.

#5 Karrion Kross finds a friend in Johnny Gargano

A new friendship could take over NXT?

Last week, we saw the much-awaited debut of Karrion Kross, who showed up on the Black and Gold brand only to attack Tommaso Ciampa. It was definitely a bold move and came as a bit of a surprise as before that, it seemed like he is eyeing Johnny Gargano, who recently turned heel.

The fact that Kross was seated in the car and observed Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae exit after teaming up against Ciampa and betraying him added more to the speculations.

But in a shocking turn of events, Kross revealed that he had other plans. He attacked Ciampa, and the two Superstars are likely to feud for a bit. However, it is interesting to note that Ciampa doesn’t have any familiar friends left with him on the roster.

In fact, he lost an important match against Gargano, and their encounter was dubbed as the last of their saga.

Hence, it is quite possible that Ciampa’s new enemy will find a friend in Gargano who already shares a lot of history with their common rival.

Moreover, an initial alliance between two Superstars of such caliber will set the foundation to develop a compelling feud between Gargano and Kross when the right time comes.