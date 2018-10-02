5 exciting ways to make WWE Super Show-Down 'super controversial'

Controversies that could happen at Super Show-Down

We are just a few days away from the biggest live event ever in Australia. WWE Super Show-Down is going to happen on October 6, and many big matches have been confirmed for the show.

Fans are curious to know who will win between Triple H vs The Undertaker for the last time ever, will Joe become the new WWE Champion? Who will earn a title shot for the WWE Championship? Or is Ambrose going to turn heel?

WWE is known for causing controversy at big events, and this could happen with the Super Show-Down as well. Here are five controversies that could take place at the event.

#5 Maryse helps The Miz to earn a title shot for the WWE Championship

Talking Smack

The Miz vs Daniel Bryan is a rivalry that took many years to happen. On an episode of Talking Smack, both wrestlers crossed the lines by insulting each other.

That time Bryan wasn't cleared to wrestle, and this is why many fans thought that this bout would never happen. But we all know how good Vince McMahon is when it comes to making expectations into reality.

This year the WWE cleared him to wrestle, and now both wrestlers are feuding with each other. It was announced that the winner of this match at Super Show-Down would get a chance to win the WWE title.

This year, both wrestlers faced each other for a total of 3 times, and The Miz won all of them. Another loss for Bryan would hurt his momentum, and to make him look stronger, Maryse could interfere in the match.

In the past, she helped The Miz to earn victories in the feud, and this could happen at the Super Show-Down as well. In this way, Bryan will also look strong, and The Miz will get a WWE title shot after many years.

