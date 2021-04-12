5 explanations for The Fiend vs. Randy Orton ending on Night Two of WrestleMania 37

After an adrenaline-filled Night One of WrestleMania 37, the second night of the PPV kicked off with the match between The Fiend and Randy Orton. The WWE Universe laid in wait to see how this match would unravel. Many believed that The Fiend would squash Randy Orton at WrestleMania, but to everyone's surprise, The Apex Predator hit The Fiend with an RKO for the win.

What perplexed every other member of the WWE Universe was the bizarre ending to the match. Just when The Fiend had Orton set up for Sister Abigail, Alexa Bliss emerged out of the box that was ringside to grab The Fiend's attention.

The reason why The Fiend was distracted by Bliss is unclear, and we may get a clearer picture of tomorrow night's WWE RAW, but here are five possible explanations for what happened in the opening match of Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

#5 Alexa Bliss controls The Fiend at WrestleMania 37

Ever since The Fiend was burnt by Randy Orton at TLC in December, Alexa Bliss has been the one to direct the storyline that leads to his match against Orton at WrestleMania. Bliss was the one who kept warning Orton that The Fiend would eventually return and that Orton would have to pay for what he did to him at TLC.

During The Fiend's absence, Alexa Bliss has shown mystical powers in the form of shooting fireballs and controlling ringside equipment. During her match against The Viper at WWE Fastlane, Alexa Bliss even orchestrated The Fiend's return, which saw him rise from under the ring.

It looked like Alexa Bliss was the one who was always in control of The Fiend and it shouldn't come as a surprise if she is revealed as the one who controls the actions of The Fiend in the coming WWE shows.

1 / 5 NEXT