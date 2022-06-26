5 Extremely fit WWE Superstars who don't receive much TV time 

WWE has released many superstars over the past few years, which has brought their roster down and allowed them to concentrate on a selected amount of talent.

Despite all this, several wrestlers are still pushing themselves to the limit in the gym but are barely being recognized by the company.

What follows in the list are the five current WWE Superstars who are in the shape of their lives but still haven't received the TV time they deserve.

#5. T-Bar

T-Bar once also known as Dominik Dijakovic on NXT, was seen as one of the hottest prospects on the brand. After being called up to the main roster, he became T-Bar in RETRIBUTION, a group that split more than a year ago and currently more than half of the stable has now been released from the company.

T-Bar has since remained under the same name and has been relegated to appearing in squash matches and in the Main Event. The star has been pushing himself hard in the gym to ensure he still has a place on the roster.

Despite the recent setbacks, T-Bar appears to be holding out hope that one day he will get the push he deserves.

#4. Reggie

Not only is Reggie having an amazing physique, but he is also one of the most athletic superstars in the company. The former 24/7 Champion has gone from being Carmella's sommelier to chasing the 24/7 Championship, marrying Dana Brooke, and then being forgotten.

Reggie hasn't appeared on Monday Night RAW for a number of weeks as it appears as though the wedding storyline has since been dropped. Instead, much like many other stars who give WWE a creative headache, he has been relegated to appearing on Main Event. With the skill that Reggie possesses, it's hard to understand why the promotion hasn't created a storyline for him.

#3. Mansoor

Mansoor hasn't been seen since Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal back in April, and before that the Saudi Arabian star was on a lengthy hiatus and missed the company's trip to his home country earlier in the year.

The star was in a storyline with Cesaro before his WWE departure and it appears that the company has since been looking for ways to re-insert him back into the SmackDown brand. According to CageMatch.Net, Mansoor was last seen back in April when he was defeated by Gunther at back-to-back live events.

#2. Xia Li

Xia Li was only recently promoted to the main roster and has already seemingly changed up her gimmick several times. Li has shared pictures on her social media page that show she has been working hard over the past few months to ensure that she is part of the conversation in the SmackDown Women's Division.

This may have worked in her favor since she was one of the women backing up Sonya Deville alongside Shayna Baszler this week on SmackDown. Whilst this isn't her own feud, this does allow Li to remain on TV until the company plans something for her heading into SummerSlam.

#1. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali requested his release from WWE back in January after a long hiatus from the company. Instead, Ali has remained part of the roster in recent months and made his return to step into a feud with Theory following WrestleMania.

After coming up short against Theory in a Hell in a Cell, the 36-year-old was sent back to the Main Event, but his match with Chad Gable this week on RAW was reportedly promoted from the Main Event at the last minute. Ali is one of the company's fittest superstars, which has been proven several times throughout his career, as well as in some of the images he has shared online.

