5 Face-to-face showdowns that may take place in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match

One fun aspect of Royal Rumble matches is brainstorming which stars could have face-to-face showdowns during the contest. It provides the fans with a glimpse into a potential feud in the future. Staredowns can also give fans a memorable moment regardless of whether those two performers do eventually wrestle.

Bray Wyatt had a staredown with Brock Lesnar. Last year, Gunther had the honor of going toe-to-toe with The Beast. The two haven't had their match yet, but that could be set up in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. This year's showdown could have staredowns between Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and others.

When it comes to the women's Rumble, there are several intriguing possibilities for stars to meet in the ring. Some involve debuts, while others involve a returning star. The following five faceoffs could happen in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble contest.

#5 Nia Jax and Becky Lynch have a storied history

One of the non-title feuds on RAW has been between Lynch and Jax. The two finally had the opportunity to address the infamous moment from Survivor Series 2018.

During the build, Jax punched Lynch, causing her to miss a singles match at Survivor Series. They never crossed paths as The Man was on SmackDown, and Jax was on RAW for most of their tenures.

That was resolved when Jax was brought back to WWE. Her clean win over Lynch made her seem like a threat to win the Royal Rumble. Both women will be in the match, and Lynch may get a measure of revenge against the former RAW Women's Champion.

#4 Jade Cargill could meet Bianca Belair in the Royal Rumble

Which woman is the strongest of them all?

She is yet to make her WWE debut, but the Royal Rumble match is the perfect stage for Jade Cargill. It's the beginning of The Road to WrestleMania, and if it is needed, she can be protected in the match.

Cargill has already been presented as a huge star despite not wrestling one match. She's known for her power, strength, and athleticism. Those traits also belong to one of WWE's other top women, Bianca Belair. Belair is what Cargill will try to be - a physically imposing multi-time women's champion.

A faceoff between the two writes itself. Who's stronger and really the best? If one eliminates the other, it would set up a blockbuster non-title match for The Show of Shows.

#3 Nia Jax and Jade Cargill could exchange some words

The Irresistible Force could meet The Immovable Object at the Royal Rumble.

On the RAW side of WWE, Jax has been presented as one of the most dominant forces. She picked up a definitive win over Becky Lynch and seemed destined for a shot at Rhea Ripley.

It hasn't been booked, so Jax will try to win the Rumble match. If Jade Cargill does debut, she and Jax need to have a staredown. Both consider themselves to be the top woman in wrestling, but who will budge if it comes to blows?

Cargill eliminating Jax by herself would instantly announce her as the threat and huge star she has been presented as to the WWE Universe.

#2 The EST and The Man are looking for history to repeat itself

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are both looking to make history. Both women want to be the first two-time female Royal Rumble winner. Several men have won the match more than once, including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and John Cena.

Since the women's match has only been around since 2018, the history is relatively recent. Lynch and Belair feuded for over a year but finally got on the same page to battle Damage CTRL.

They also represent WWE super faces and potential favorites to win this year's contest. Whether early on or in the final stages of the Royal Rumble contest, The EST and The Man will go eye-to-eye with each other.

#1 Bayley and Sasha Banks will be forever linked

How would Bayley and Sasha Banks greet each other?

For this possibility to become a reality, Banks will have to make her return to the company she walked out of two years ago. She's wrestled sporadically since her departure, as an injury derailed her in the middle of her free-agent run.

Bayley is immersed in one of WWE's top current angles, and she may be on the outs with Damage CTRL. If the group turns on her during the Royal Rumble match, backup could come in the familiar form of her long-time friend, The Boss.

It would be an emotional moment for two women who helped build the WWE women's division to what it is today. It could also give Bayley an ally should Damage CTRL decide she is dead weight.

