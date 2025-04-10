5 Factions Finn Balor could join if he leaves The Judgment Day

Finn Balor has been a top star in WWE for many years now. He joined the sports entertainment juggernaut after an extensive career in Japan and Europe through the NXT brand.

Since then, Finn has become a multi-time NXT Champion, mid-card champion, and tag team champion on the main roster. Balor was also the first-ever Universal Champion. Still, he might be best known as a key member in The Judgment Day for almost three years now.

Despite that, there is a lot of tension within the group. He has had issues with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and even Raquel Rodriguez. Meanwhile, his closest ally, JD McDonagh, has been out due to injury.

Many believe that Balor will leave The Judgment Day sooner or later. If he does go, there is a chance that he could join a different stable. This article will look at five factions Finn could join if he leaves his current faction sooner rather than later.

Below are five factions Finn Balor could join if he leaves The Judgment Day.

#5. Darkstate could join WWE's main roster and work with Balor

Darkstate is one of WWE's newest and most dangerous factions. Fans of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown may not be aware of the group, however, as the faction is currently based in NXT.

The group is made up of four members. These members include Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, Dion Lennox, and the extremely talented Saquon Shugars. They made their in-ring debut on WWE NXT this week and defeated Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans.

There is a chance the group could join the main roster and be led by Finn Balor. The veteran leading a group of mercenaries could be fascinating, especially if he used their might to get Balor the World Heavyweight Title.

#4. The Prince could form The New Judgment Day

The Judgment Day, as fans know it today, is radically different compared to what the faction once was. Edge started the stable three years ago in 2022. He was eventually booted from the group. Over time, so were Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Now, the stable consists of six members. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez make up the WWE faction. If Finn leaves, however, he could replicate Solo Sikoa's actions with The Bloodline and try to form The New Judgment Day.

JD McDonagh might join him, as The Irish Ace tends to be quite loyal. From there, Finn Balor could recruit Omos as the group's muscle. Someone like Dakota Kai could also be added to the stable to truly offer something different.

#3. Finn Balor could be in a revamped version of The Final Testament

The Final Testament was a WWE stable that was led by the dangerous Karrion Kross. He was joined by his wife Scarlett, the sinister Paul Ellering, and the imposing duo of Akam and Rezar, The Authors of Pain.

Unfortunately, the group is essentially dead now. While Karrion Kross and Scarlett remain together, The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were all released by WWE earlier this year.

Finn Balor could potentially unite with Karrion and Scarlett to form a revamped version of The Final Testament. The trio could then look for a new tag team to be added to the stable. The War Raiders, for example, could make for a dominant force in conjunction with Finn, Scarlett, and Karrion.

#2. He could be part of Imperium

Imperium is a WWE group currently on Monday Night RAW. At one point, the stable featured four members, including reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaider, Alexander Wolfe, and Giovanni Vinci.

The group is in an odd place now. Alexander Wolfe was released by WWE many years ago. Giovanni Vinci was kicked out of the stable last year and was then included in a recent round of cuts, meaning he's no longer in the promotion either. Meanwhile, Gunther and Ludwig are mostly doing their own thing.

Many expect Gunther will lose his world title to Jey Uso and Kaiser has been unable to win the Intercontinental Championship. If they can recruit Finn Balor, the trio could try to get back on top. This may be a situation where Balor in Imperium makes all three men stronger since they've all been struggling in some way lately.

#1. The Demon could join The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks is a faction on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that features five intriguing characters. Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, leads the group and he is joined by Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis.

Unfortunately, the stable has been absent from WWE television for many weeks now. It is expected that they will return soon, however, and Alexa Bliss will also be part of the group. However, they could also recruit one more member.

Finn Balor has a dark alter ego known as The Demon. While normal Finn might not fit within The Wyatt Sicks, The Demon might. He would add more power to the group and they might become even more dominant with him by their side. They'd certainly become even more intimidating.

