5 Factions that could take shape in WWE

Mohit Kushwaha FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 290 // 18 Jun 2019, 12:01 IST

Could we get the Bloodline featuring Roman Reigns and the Usos?

The Shield, Four Horsemen, New Day, etc. are some examples of classic factions in WWE, having left their marks on the wrestling industry.

New Japan Pro Wrestling is filled with factions and almost every Superstar on their roster is a part of some stable or another.

WWE could take a page out of NJPW's note book and should try to form factions on its main roster. The Attitude Era had several factions such as Hart Foundation, The D-Generation X, Right to Censor, Dudley Boyz, The Nation of Domination, etc.

A return to the format which was widely used in the previous era could help WWE entice the viewers and bring back the viewership which WWE has lost in recent times.

WWE must take note from Shield and New Day, and realize the importance of factions in wrestling. With its ever growing roster, forming groups of wrestlers will be the perfect way to utilize their talents.

Triple H has created several factions in NXT which have been successful. However, that has not translated to the main roster.

We look at five possible factions that could take shape in WWE today.

#5 The New Authority

The New Authority with new faces?

The Authority were a major heel faction during 2014-15. The group had several wrestlers such as Big Show, Kane, Seth Rollins, Triple H and Randy Orton. .

Shane McMahon is slowly starting to form a new Authority of his own, with the likes of Drew McIntyre, Elias and The Revival joining forces with the self-proclaimed Best In The World.

Shane McMahon's segments are being heavily criticized by the WWE Universe, and forming a stable will take some attention away from the "Best in the World".

A team-up with Shane will definitely help McIntyre, Elias and The Revival to stay relevant and find themselves in the main-event scene.

