5 Factions That The Shield Destroyed

The Shield have had their odds stacked up against them in a rivalry against not only Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler, but a large chunk of the RAW roster as well.

While The Shield has their backs against the wall, it's not an unfamiliar situation for them. For years, The Shield thrived on having their backs against the wall as its helped them bring out their aggressive side. And isn't that what they're most famous for?

The Shield didn't become the most popular faction in WWE by whining and complaining. They achieved it by being master tacticians, unrelenting aggressiveness and doing everything they could to get their way.

That's what makes The Shield so unique. Each member brings something different to the table, compensating for each other's weaknesses. Dean Ambrose is the mouthpiece, the lunatic and the wildcard of the group. Roman Reigns is the silent powerhouse of the group while Seth Rollins is the architect and the mastermind of the group.

With years of singles experience in their resume, imagine what they can bring together as a group. We look at The Shield's dominant run and five groups that they've put away, some comfortably, some not-so comfortably.

#5 The New Age Outlaws & Kane

The veteran trio didn't stand a chance

Two minutes and fifty-six seconds. That's all it took for The Shield to demolish The New Age Outlaws & Kane. Leading into WrestleMania XXX, The Shield, who worked for The Authority for a long time found themselves on the other side of the fence, going against them.

They were assaulted time and again by The New Age Outlaws & Kane, who they had a match set up for at the grandest stage of them all. What happened in the ring was nothing but quick decimation.

The Shield put their stamp as the single most dominant faction of the century. But they wouldn't rest, as they would have their biggest challenge to date right after WrestleMania (we'll get back to this).

