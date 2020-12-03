5 Facts every WWE fan needs to know about Pat Patterson

The WWE Universe woke up to the news that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson had sadly passed away earlier today at the age of 79. Patterson had been battling cancer at the time of his death and it was revealed on Twitter that he had passed away in a Miami hospital.

Despite not being a regular face on WWE TV, Patterson was working backstage up until the time of his death as a producer, a role that he had held since 2005, making him one of the company's longest-tenured employees.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away. https://t.co/SDMTR6skZn — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2020

Patterson was one of the best minds in the business and tributes following his death have shown just how much the former champion meant to the Superstars of today. The former star may not be as well-known by the younger generation, but here are just five facts about the star that guarantee his name will never be forgotten.

#5. Pat Patterson was the inaugural Intercontinental Champion

Pat Patterson may be best-known for his behind the scenes role in WWE, but the former champion had a career that spanned six decades. It was during his time as an active performer that he became the first-ever Intercontinental Champion.

WWE introduced the Intercontinental Championship back in September 1979 and Pat Patterson was awarded the title as the first Champion after winning an alleged tournament in Rio De Janeiro. Whilst this tournament is listed in history books, it never actually took place, which means that Patterson was just handed the Championship following its unveiling.

Advertisement

The Championship tournament was later revealed to have been an April Fools' Joke, but it allowed Pat Patterson to take his place in the history books forever.

Patterson only held the title for around six weeks, since he later dropped the Championship to Seiji Sakaguchi in November the same year.