5 Facts you may not know about WWE Superstar Bayley

Bayley's name has dominated the headlines in the wrestling world over the past few days after the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion was forced onto the sidelines through injury.

Bayley suffered a torn ACL earlier this week as part of a training session at WWE's Performance Center and will now be out of action for around nine months.

The injury means that Bayley has been pulled from her "I Quit" match for the SmackDown Women's Championship which was scheduled to take place at Money in the Bank next weekend.

Following Bayley's injury, the Money in the Bank Championship match has been canceled and Carmella will now challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair next week on SmackDown instead. Carmella was taken out of the Money in the Bank contract match as a result and was replaced by Liv Morgan.

The following list looks at just five interesting facts that every member of the WWE Universe needs to know about the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

#5. Bayley's WWE name is a tribute to the Bay Area of California

Bayley was known as Davina Rose throughout her Indy career before she was signed by WWE and the company forced her to change her name.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion noted on an appearance on Talk is Jericho that WWE offered her the name "Bailey," but initially she wasn't a fan until she was able to change the spelling to "Bayley."

“I was like ‘if I choose this one, I have to spell it b-a-y because I’m from the bay area,” she said. “I thought I was so cool. Like, ‘yeah, it has to mean something to me.’ So then I went with that and now I love it.”

Bayley was born in Newark, California, and grew up in the Bay Area of California, so she took the opportunity to pay tribute to her hometown when WWE offered her several new ring names back in 2013.

When Bayley was choosing her new WWE name after signing with the company, she had one request, which was that the name was gender-neutral and it appears that Bayley was the only name that fitted the bill.

