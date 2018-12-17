5 Facts that were reasserted at WWE TLC 2018

WWE TLC 2018 was an excellent show

"WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs" is done and dusted now. With a solid main event and an array of brilliantly executed matches, the event earned numerous critical plaudits - something that has been eluding WWE for a long while now.

There were comments from the WWE universe that this PPV was probably WWE's best of this year - or maybe even after the brand split. While that is subjective, there is no denying that the show was a notch above most of the things WWE give us nowadays.

Most of the applause went to the main event - a triple threat TLC match involving Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka for the Smackdown LIVE women's championship. Rather than a traditional RAW men's clash closing out a show, WWE made this bold call, and the payoff was sweet.

From a kayfabe point of view, WWE wants the fans to perceive WWE from their angle. However, TLC was an aberration from all these norms. TLC, in my opinion, has reasserted a lot of facts this Sunday. In this list, we will be taking a look at a few facts reaffirmed by TLC.

#5. Smackdown LIVE is superior to RAW

SmackDown Live outshone RAW at TLC

This statement has been a fact for many months now and needs no introduction. WWE wants us to believe RAW is the "A" show. The creatives even had RAW beat Smackdown 6-0 (6-1 if you count the kickoff show) at this year's Survivor Series. However, RAW has failed to deliver on multiple fronts and is a 3-hour weekly chore rather than an entertaining TV show. With repeating segments, boring promos and lacklustre matches in the card, RAW has been terrible after Wrestlemania.

However, Smackdown LIVE has been brilliant, especially after the Superstar shakeup 2018. With fresh matchups and providing opportunities to the roster, Smackdown LIVE has been better than RAW in almost all aspects from an entertainment point of view.

