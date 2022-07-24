5 things you may not know about WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri

The WWE Universe was introduced to Maxxine Dupri on the July 22, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She made her main roster debut on the show and immediately became the new director of talent for Maximum Male Models (MMM). The faction was formerly managed by Maxxine’s storyline brother Max Dupri.

MMM currently consists of Mån.sôör and Ma.çé, with the possibility of more models being added in the future. With Max Dupri out of the picture, it will be interesting to see how Maxxine manages the faction and takes it forward.

Maxxine has turned some heads since her arrival on SmackDown. Many fans have been wondering who she is and where she comes from. She has an interesting past and there are a few things fans might find intriguing about her.

Let's take a look at five things you may not know about WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri.

#5. Maxxine Dupri joined WWE to win a championship herself

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri earned a contract after a tryout

Maxxine Dupri is looking to make a name for herself in the company. The 25-year-old has already been seen managing some major players in the company. Dupri participated in a WWE tryout in Las Vegas last year and earned a contract soon after.

The reason she joined the company is to win a title for herself. Prior to trying out for WWE, Dupri was a cheerleader on the road with two different championship teams over the last three years, only to have her heart broken. She spoke about it during her introduction at a WWE tryout:

“I cheered for the Los Angeles Rams and went all the way to the Super Bowl and our team lost,” Maxxine said. “I then cheered for the Phoenix Suns and went all the way to the NBA Finals and our team lost. I’m at this point in my life where I’m sick and tired of my championships being left in the hands of men who can’t finish the job. That’s why I’m here in the WWE; to take my championship into my own hands.”

The former cheerleader does not want to leave winning championships in the hands of others anymore. She has joined the biggest wrestling promotion in the world to win a title for herself and prove her worth to the world.

#4. She worked on NXT with Robert Stone

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri and Robert Stone worked as business associates

After trying out last year, Maxxine became one of 14 attendees to secure a contract with the company. WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri was then given the ring name Sofia Cromwell and prepared to take over the NXT Universe.

It did not take long for her to make her debut after signing with the company. On-screen, she was paired with Robert Stone, who was managing Von Wagner at the time. Stone and Dupri worked as Wagner’s managers and appeared on television nearly every week.

She was seen giving instructions to Wagner to violently attack his opponents several times. Maxxine also played a major role in his rivalry against Solo Sikoa.

While Dupri has now moved to the SmackDown brand, it is unclear whether she will also work as Stone’s business associate on NXT or not. However, the experience of working with someone like Robert Stone has obviously prepared her to take the reins of Maximum Male Models from Max Dupri.

Fans still haven’t seen the young superstar compete in the ring. However, Maxxine's managerial skills could help her stay relevant in WWE and prepare her for an eventual in-ring debut.

#3. She has worked as a dancer and cheerleader for some major teams

Maxxine Dupri seems to be a complete package in WWE. She has the looks, charisma, and talent to make it big in the company. Dupri has spoken about how she has always been very muscular and athletic.

Before trying her luck in pro wrestling, Maxxine worked with some major professional sports teams. The young superstar was a dancer for the NBA's Phoenix Suns and a cheerleader for the NFL's LA Rams before she came into the company.

She’s taken inspiration from Carmella, who was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and a Laker Girl before she signed a contract with WWE. Carmella went on to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion and has since won several big matches in the company.

“I admire her so much. I know she took a similar path to the one I am on,” Dupri said. “Now I need to finish the job like she did and win that championship.”

While Maxxine Dupri has been given a managerial role on both NXT and SmackDown by the creative team, she has her eyes set on winning a title. She could break the mold and go on to win a big one in the company soon.

#2. She owns a clothing line known as Jaunty

Maxxine Dupri is ready to take the fashion world by storm

Maxxine Dupri will launch some exciting new collections with Maximum Male Models. WWE seems to have complete trust in her as she has replaced Max Dupri rather early in the faction’s run.

What many fans may not know is that Maxxine is a fashion designer behind the scenes. She started her fashion brand years before she joined the company. The superstar was just 21 years old when she launched Jaunty in 2019. The brand has grown so much that it is now an online boutique.

In an interview with azcentral, Maxxine Dupri spoke about how she wanted to make the brand different and cater to a niche market:

“The number one thing I always want people to feel is sexy and confident. It’s for the go-getters. I like the idea of creating something that people can wear for any occasion that fits them, is sexy and well-fitted but also comfortable,” she said.

She also emphasized the importance of women with different body types being able to find a style that fits them:

“I've always had a muscular build. I wanted something that fit a full-grown woman that still shops in that junior style and pieces that I always wanted and I can never find or couldn't fit my body.”

Maxxine’s fashion brand seems to be doing well, and it was featured at New York Fashion Week in 2022. A larger fanbase in WWE could give her brand a massive boost.

#1. WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri is in a relationship with a football player

By now, many fans will be wondering about WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri’s current relationship status. She seems to be one of the company’s hottest prospects, and WWE will certainly be planning to use her in multiple storylines.

Maxxine is currently in a relationship with Anthony Luke, who plays for the CFL's Montreal Alouettes. The two have seemingly been together for quite some time and have regularly posted about each other’s achievements on social media.

Anthony has avoided posting photos with his girlfriend on the internet. However, Maxxine has posted a few photos of them enjoying themselves together on Twitter and Instagram.

Dupri has now moved to the main roster and will likely have a tougher work schedule than before. Hopefully, that won’t pose a problem in the two athletes' relationship.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Maxxine Dupri on the main roster? Yes No 12 votes so far