5 Things you may not know about WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew Gulak

After a brief hiatus from WWE television, Drew Gulak appeared on the April 15, 2022, episode of SmackDown. While he was part of the broadcast team, fans of the submission specialist were happy to see him on their televisions again.

Gulak interviewed Madcap Moss before his match with Humberto. Later in the show, he interrupted Charlotte Flair’s conversation with Adam Pearce to ask the latter if he had done well in his earlier interview. Flair then responded, asking him to interview her in the ring if he wanted an honest performance review.

Gulak did as demanded, but his interview ended on a different note. The SmackDown Women's Champion placed him in a Figure-8 lock to send a message to Ronda Rousey.

While it is currently uncertain if Gulak will be a permanent fixture for the broadcast team, his in-ring experience certainly gives him an edge over his peers.

Here are five things you may not know about Drew Gulak.

#5. Mike Quackenbush trained him

Gulak is widely regarded as a wrestler’s wrestler, with a vast knowledge of submission holds and takedowns. It, therefore, makes sense that Mike Quackenbush had a hand in training him.

Quackenbush, the founder of the Chikara wrestling promotion, has trained some of the industry’s best. Stars like Malakai Black, Alexa Bliss, Cesaro, Chad Gable, Eddie Kingston, and Orange Cassidy received his tutelage.

Gulak’s final match in Chikara was against Quackenbush himself and was a gripping technical classic between master and pupil. Chris Hero and Lucha Libre Legend Skayde have also played a role in training Drew Gulak.

#4. Gulak is a former Cruiserweight Champion

The Master of the PowerPoint Presentation realized his dream of having a better 205 Live when he won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at Stomping Grounds 2019. He won the title as an intense, more aggressive version of himself, sporting all-black ring gear.

He defended the title at Extreme Rules and defeated former champion, Tony Nese. After a series of defenses, Gulak lost the championship to Lio Rush on the October 9 episode of NXT, ending his reign at 108 days.

#3. He is a 17-year veteran

Biff Busick (Oney Lorcan) challenges Drew Gulak to a match for the CZW World Championship.

Drew Gulak made his professional wrestling debut on April 16, 2005. Since then, most of his time has been spent in Combat Zone Wrestling, where he wrestled until 2016.

While at CZW, he also wrestled for other promotions on the independent circuit. He competed in promotions including Beyond Wrestling, Dragon Gate USA, Evolve, Inter Species Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and Channel Island World Wrestling.

#2. He also works at the WWE Performance Center as a trainer

Bad Bunny stunned the WWE Universe with an incredible performance at WrestleMania 37

Apart from wrestling, Gulak also trains potential WWE Superstars in the Performance Center. Alongside Adam Pearce, Drew Gulak trained Bad Bunny ahead of the latter's WrestleMania 37 match against The Miz and John Morrison.

In late 2020, it was reported that several main roster talents were sent to the Performance Center to have their skills improved as Vince McMahon was not pleased with them. They were sent in for bi-weekly training sessions with Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak.

#1. Drew Gulak is close friends with Riddle and Orange Cassidy

The Colony, of which Gulak and Cassidy were part of

Orange Cassidy and Gulak wrestled together as part of the Colony stable in Chikara. Their gimmick was that of an ant colony, featuring members such as Fire Ant (Cassidy), Silver Ant, Soldier Ant (Gulak), and Worker Ant.

Their friendship likely began at this point as they wrestled through many matches together. Some of Gulak's other friends include Oney Lorcan, Timothy Thatcher, and Tracy Williams.

