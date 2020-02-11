5 Facts you need to know about Shayna Baszler

There's actually an interesting story behind Shayna Baszler's nickname

Last night's episode of RAW saw former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler finally make her debut on the main roster when she went after Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, biting a piece out of the back of her neck.

Baszler and Lynch have history since it was The Queen of Spades who won the battle of the Women's Champions back at Survivor Series before she was attacked by The Man to set up a match in the future.

Baszler was unsuccessful in winning the Women's Royal Rumble match which meant that she couldn't challenge Lynch for her title at WrestleMania like many fans predicted, so instead she had to go about it a completely different way.

This isn't the first time Baszler has been seen on RAW, but it's officially her main roster debut and for fans who don't tune into NXT, there's a lot of information to catch up with from The Submission Magician.

#5. Baszler is the oldest NXT Women's Champion in history

Shayna Baszler had an entire career in MMA before she came to WWE which means that she had a late start compared to many wrestlers who make their debuts as teenagers. Despite this, Baszler has gone on to become one of the greatest NXT Women's Champions of all time and her time in NXT has welcomed in a new era of women's wrestling at Full Sail University.

That being said, it could be argued that Baszler doesn't have a very long career ahead of her since she's already almost 40 years old. Baszler is the oldest NXT Women's Champion in the history of the Championship, beating Asuka by three years since The Empress of Tomorrow was 36 when she lifted the title back in 2015.

The Queen of Spades was an impressive 37 years old when she took the Championship from Ember Moon in New Orleans back in 2018.

