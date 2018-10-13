5 facts you need to know about WWE SmackDown Live

SmackDown 1000 is expected to be an outstanding event

If RAW 1000 was anything to go by, we are in for a huge treat this Tuesday as SmackDown is set to celebrate its 1000th episode in Washington DC. SmackDown has always been WWE's B brand, but after the brand split in 2016, it has been the unofficial A brand.

While RAW has been filled with filler segments, SmackDown has showcased quality storylines and wrestling.

With around 20 years of history, SmackDown has always been underrated, and it is now emerging from the shadows of RAW. WWE is planning to make the 1000th episode of SmackDown a grand spectacle.

Huge names like The Undertaker, Batista, Ric Flair, Triple H and Rey Mysterio have already announced their involvement in the grand event. It would be interesting to see how this episode will shape the future of the blue brand.

In the 1000th episode of RAW, CM Punk turned heel. With AJ Styles ready to take on Daniel Bryan, a huge question looms regarding AJ turning heel at the event.

With that being said, since SD 1000 is around the corner, here are a few interesting facts about SmackDown you need to know. So, lets get started.

#5 SmackDown was always a PG show

Blading isn't allowed on a PG show

It is a common misconception that both RAW and SmackDown were TV-14 before 2008. That's wrong. While RAW was rated TV-14, SmackDown was always a PG show. Although there were many edgy contents on SmackDown, the show was labelled PG from its inception in 1999.

However, SD was too edgy for a PG show, and had to tone down its contents around 2004. The difference in quality is quite evident in the segments between 2003 and 2004.

#4 Match of the year

We saw outstanding back and forth action

Only once did a match from SmackDown win the Pro Wrestling Illustrators award for The Match of the Year. It was a match between Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar for Angle's WWE Championship under Iron Man rules.

In 60 minutes of this barn burner, we saw outstanding back and forth action. Lesnar got the first fall by hitting Angle with a chair to gain a physical advantage. This match was outstanding, and may be one of the best TV singles matches of all time.

