The EST of WWE: 5 facts you probably didn't know about Bianca Belair

The EST of NXT has now become the EST of WWE since her appearance at WrestleMania was the beginning of her promotion to the main roster. Bianca Belair has made quite the impact on NXT over the past few years, but now she's finally joined her husband Montez Ford on Monday Night RAW.

Whilst NXT has become its own entity in recent years and is now live on a Wednesday night on the USA Network, there are still a number of WWE fans who overlook the developmental brand. So, they might not know much about Bianca Belair, following her promotion this past week.

Belair has been kicking down doors and shattering glass ceilings for a number of years. Here are some facts every fan needs to know about Monday Night RAW's latest acquisition.

#5 She makes her own ring attire and has her own shop

Bianca Belair has always had a flair for standing out from the crowd. Whilst many female wrestlers are able to design their attire and take it to WWE's seamstress to have it made, Belair is able to create the entire thing herself.

The former NXT star shares many of her creations on her own Instagram page called @NicoleAllenShop. Many fans have become aware of the fact that The EST of WWE has many talents outside of the squared circle, which she shares via social media.

The shop is owned by both Bianca and her husband Montez Ford, and it allows WWE fans to buy some of Bianca's creations from her directly. The shop mainly consists of jewelry, bags and even custom-made children's clothes.

It's definitely worth a look for any fans of the EST of WWE who would like a custom-made shirt from the star.

